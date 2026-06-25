- What's new: The Edmunds garage is getting pretty full, with four new vehicles joining our One-Year Road Test program in the past couple of months. And they're all blue.
- Why it matters: This program allows us to live with a car long-term, to let you know exactly what they're like to live with.
- Edmunds says: We've got cars, SUVs, EVs, front-wheel drive, all-wheel drive — all of the bases are covered with this group.
We Bought a Toyota RAV4: Here's How Our One-Year Test Fleet Is Shaping Up
Our One-Year Road Test fleet welcomed a handful of new additions in the past month. Meet them all!
One of my favorite things that we do at Edmunds is maintain a robust fleet of vehicles as a part of our One-Year Road Test program. This allows us to really get a sense of what it's like to live with these cars, trucks and SUVs day-to-day as they join us for commutes, school pickups, thousand-mile road trips, and everything in between.
The last month (or two) has been busy in our garage, as we've welcomed four new members to the crew:
In this quartet, we've got SUVs, cars, hybrids, EVs, and even an old-school six-speed manual represented. And in what we promise is a coincidence, they've all got blue paint (my favorite color). For more on each of these vehicles, you can read on or check out our video below. And be sure to check out their individual introductory articles linked in each section.
2026 Toyota RAV4
Trim: XLE Premium FWD
As-tested price: $38,428
Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
The best-selling vehicle in America received a complete makeover for 2026, so we just had to add it to our fleet. We intentionally chose a midgrade XLE Premium instead of a more expensive model because it sells the most, and we wanted something that represented the majority of buyers' experience.
The RAV4 didn't grow in this redesign, so it remains on the smaller side of compact SUVs; its cabin isn't as roomy (especially in the back seat) as those of the Honda CR-V and Kia Sportage Hybrid. But it got a serious tech upgrade, with a newly standard 10.5-inch touchscreen that's plenty big and makes upgrading to the larger 12.9-inch touchscreen unnecessary. Beyond the screens, the tech gains we're most impressed by so far are the upgraded instrument cluster, which can now show turn-by-turn navigation directions from Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and the standard integrated dashcam.
The RAV4 has a big emphasis on efficiency; both available powertrains (hybrid and plug-in hybrid) come with some sort of electrification, and that's one of the things that we are most keen on tracking over the next year. We have found through our long-term testing experience that most hybrids actually fall short of their fuel economy estimates, so we'll keep a close eye on whether this Toyota can match its EPA-estimated 41 combined mpg.
2027 Chevrolet Bolt
Trim: LT
As-tested price: $30,526
Edmunds Rating: 6.9 (out of 10)
As cars are getting more and more expensive, we appreciate the affordable ones a little bit more. That's why we were excited to purchase a reborn Chevrolet Bolt in its base LT form — it offers an excellent value proposition for shoppers.
The Bolt stands out in two ways: small-item storage and range for the money. Its cabin may not have the best materials, and it's a bit noisy on the road, but there are shelves and cubbies galore up front, so there's space to stash everything from your pockets (and even a bin for a purse or small bag).
On the Edmunds EV Range Test, where we use a standardized methodology to find out every EV's real-world range, the Bolt covered 290 miles. On top of that, the Bolt also returned with new battery chemistry and Chevrolet actually recommends charging it to 100% each time (unlike 80% for most EVs) so you'll get access to all of that range, all of the time.
2026 Subaru Outback
Trim: Touring XT
As-tested price: $50,671
Edmunds Rating: 7.6 (out of 10)
Not all redesigns are created equal, and the Outback's update certainly falls on the more extreme side of the scale, with its brand-new SUV look and heavily updated interior. But crucially, those changes addressed our biggest criticisms of the previous Outback (its technology and control scheme) and turned them into strengths. It features an all-new infotainment system for Subaru that we can't wait to see in its other cars. The layout of the dashboard is much more intuitive to boot.
It is also surprisingly enjoyable from behind the wheel, with steering that's been upgraded, and with its turbocharged engine under the hood (look for the initials XT, the trim we have), it has good acceleration and a responsive throttle.
Add that together, and the Outback's Edmunds Rating jumped all the way up to 7.6, high enough that it took down the Honda Passport in a head-to-head showdown and currently sits at the very top of our two-row midsize SUV rankings. With a performance like that, it just had to join us for the long haul.
2026 Acura Integra Type S
Trim: Type S
As-tested price: $55,295
Edmunds Rating: 6.9 (out of 10)
Note: Acura loaned Edmunds this test vehicle for the purposes of long-term evaluation.
Those other cars are great, but this is the one that I'm really excited about keeping for the next 12 months. Fun cars with manual transmissions are becoming a rare breed, so we will be sure to enjoy this Acura Integra Type S as much as possible.
You don't have to go far to find the Integra Type S' natural point of comparison: the Honda Civic Type R. Both have the same turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, six-speed manual transmissions and adaptive dampers, and both send power exclusively to the front wheels. But the Acura gets an extra 5 horsepower (320 hp vs. 315 hp), a softer suspension that's more comfortable day-to-day, and slightly more subdued styling versus the boy-racer looks of the Civic — not to mention a slightly more comfortable and well-trimmed interior.
Of the four blue paint jobs we have here, this one is by far the most captivating. The Double Apex blue fits perfectly with those copper alloy wheels, making a good-looking car even more appealing.
Stick with us for the next year to see what we get up to with these four new additions and check out our One-Year Road Test hub to keep up with the whole gang.