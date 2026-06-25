We Bought a Toyota RAV4: Here's How Our One-Year Test Fleet Is Shaping Up

One of my favorite things that we do at Edmunds is maintain a robust fleet of vehicles as a part of our One-Year Road Test program. This allows us to really get a sense of what it's like to live with these cars, trucks and SUVs day-to-day as they join us for commutes, school pickups, thousand-mile road trips, and everything in between.

The last month (or two) has been busy in our garage, as we've welcomed four new members to the crew:

In this quartet, we've got SUVs, cars, hybrids, EVs, and even an old-school six-speed manual represented. And in what we promise is a coincidence, they've all got blue paint (my favorite color). For more on each of these vehicles, you can read on or check out our video below. And be sure to check out their individual introductory articles linked in each section.