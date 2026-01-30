Ram 1500, Lexus GX, Honda Civic and More: Here's a Look at Our One-Year Road Test Fleet

At Edmunds when we say that "we test everything," we don't just mean spending time at our test track. We also keep a running fleet of roughly 20 vehicles as a part of our One-Year Road Test program, because there are things that you can only learn from keeping a vehicle long term. Our whole staff rotates in and out of all of our cars to gather a wide range of opinions and because everyone uses their car for different tasks.

The fun part about our fleet is that we've got a little bit of everything: sports cars, trucks, hybrids, EVs, and yes, even a scooter (or two). And we also have a logbook for everyone to share their experiences, good and bad, with our vehicles. Those comments form the basis for updates like this one, so here's the latest on a few members of the Edmunds garage.