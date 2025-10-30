Here's What We Think About Some of the Cars in Our One-Year Road Test Fleet

Our team takes testing cars very seriously. Not only do we test over 200 cars per year at our private track, but we also spend time every day to live with them just like you would. Part of that effort is our One-Year Road Test program — a fleet of roughly 20 cars that we keep for a year to see what they’re like to own.

We have sports cars, trucks, SUVs and EVs, representing a wide range of what’s on sale today. During this extended review process, our whole team has access to the cars, making sure that we have a wide range of opinions and perspectives. As you can imagine, we have plenty to talk about. So here's an update with what's new in the Edmunds garage.