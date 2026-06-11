We’ve Tested a Lot of Hybrids. Most Haven’t Met Their Fuel Economy Estimates

A story of three Priuses (Prii?)

We had a 2004 Prius back when folks were still getting used to what the word "hybrid" actually meant. We liked it so much we held on to it for six years, even though we didn't come close to hitting the 46 mpg combined rating as predicted by the EPA. We averaged just shy of 41 mpg.

I should note that the car's fuel economy got worse the longer we had it, so don't expect a 2004 Prius to match these numbers now in 2026.

In 2012, we moved on to the smaller Prius C. It was inexpensive and adorable but also slow with a cheap interior. And with an average of 45 mpg combined, it didn't match the EPA rating of 50 mpg. However, our best tank came out to 56 mpg.

However, it was the 2016 Prius that won the whole shebang. The EPA estimate was 52 mpg, and we averaged 49 mpg. While it still lied to us, this seems more like a little white lie than a huge whopper. Maybe if we'd driven more economically, we could've hit 50 mpg or more.