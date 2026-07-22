Off-Road Comparison Test: Honda Passport TrailSport vs. Toyota Land Cruiser

Let's get this out of the way from the beginning: If you're planning to push your off-road vehicle to the extreme, then the Toyota Land Cruiser is going to be the clear choice over the Honda Passport TrailSport. It's got real body-on-frame construction (based on a truck), a transfer case with low range, locking center and rear differentials, and a front anti-roll bar disconnect — all features the Honda lacks.

So we weren't setting out to see if the Passport can match the Land Cruiser, because it can't. What we wanted to find out, alternatively, was how much of the same stuff it can do, since off-roading for many people doesn't involve crawling over the biggest rocks you can find. It's rolling down trails and up fire roads to a campsite or getting up a big hill for a breathtaking view.

As usual, we put both SUVs through a four-pack of tests: a hillclimb, the ziggurat, a trail drive, and a run down a sandy wash.

Test #1: Hillclimb

This steep hill featured deep ruts that would put both vehicles onto three or even two wheels at times, allowing us to test out their traction management and low-speed power delivery. Both vehicles went up the exact same line (safety permitting) to make the comparison as even as possible.

We went in the Land Cruiser first and set it up for maximum attack: 4Lo, Rock drive mode, center and rear differentials locked, and the front anti-roll bar disconnected. Its hybrid powertrain places both the turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder and the electric motor ahead of the transmission, so all power is sent to the wheels together regardless of the source. That gives the Toyota a very even throttle response at low speeds.