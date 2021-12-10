Nissan NewsToday’s Car News From Edmunds
10 Car Redesigns That Both Delight and Disappoint
Dec 10, 2021 5:00 PM GMT+0000
Edmunds editor Mark Takahashi spotlights recent vehicle redesigns that both delight and disappoint. Read on to see if your favorites made the list.
The 2022 Nissan Versa Is Still the Cheapest New Sedan You Can Buy
Dec 3, 2021 5:30 PM GMT+0000
The 2022 Nissan Versa's base price rises slightly but cements the sedan’s crown as the low-price leader. So how much does it cost? Read on to find out.
By Austin Lott
Nissan's Electric Push Includes 15 EVs by 2030
Dec 1, 2021 12:30 AM GMT+0000
Some of Nissan’s new EV concepts include the "Hang-Out," "Chill-Out" and "Surf-Out." Sounds like a pretty good time to us.
2022 Nissan Rogue Packs More Powerful Engine, Better MPG
Nov 17, 2021 2:00 PM GMT+0000
The 2022 Nissan Rogue gets a new turbocharged engine, backed by a new CVT, to make it the most powerful Rogue ever. The powertrain also delivers a nice bump to fuel economy, with the base rear-wheel-drive model promising 33 mpg. How does it feel behind the wheel? Find out all the details here.
The New 2023 Nissan Ariya All-Electric SUV Starts at $47,125 and Delivers Up to 300 Miles of Range
Nov 17, 2021 3:00 AM GMT+0000
The 2023 Ariya all-electric SUV marks a new direction for Nissan.
Nissan Just Debuted Sweet-Looking Nismo Accessories for the 2022 Frontier
Sep 28, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000
Nismo revealed some sweet Nismo-branded off-road accessories for the 2022 Frontier, including an overland bed rack, a spacious rooftop tent and an exhaust.
Midsize Truck Showdown: New Nissan Frontier Takes on Tacoma, Ranger and Canyon
Sep 17, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000
The arrival of a redesigned Nissan Frontier is cause for emergency in the midsize pickup world, so how does it stack up against existing rivals? We pit the Frontier against the Ford Ranger, GMC Canyon and Toyota Tacoma to find out.
Next-Gen 2023 Nissan Z Drops the Numbers, Makes Up for It With a Pair of Turbos
Aug 17, 2021 5:00 PM GMT+0000
The 2023 Nissan Z is the newest interpretation of Nissan's classic two-seater, and it can't come too soon. Here's our first look at the tech-heavy sports car.
2022 Nissan Ariya Will Have a Head Start on Toyota and Honda
Jul 29, 2021 9:00 PM GMT+0000
The 2022 Nissan Ariya will enjoy a substantial lead over Toyota's and Honda's EVs when it launches later this year.
3-Row SUV Face-off: Kia Telluride vs. Nissan Pathfinder
Jul 28, 2021 4:00 PM GMT+0000
The 2022 Nissan Pathfinder is all-new and drastically improved. Is it good enough to unseat the Edmunds Top Rated Kia Telluride?
Three Things to Expect From the 2021 Nissan Rogue
Jul 26, 2021 9:00 PM GMT+0000
The Nissan Rogue has been redesigned for 2021 and is packed with upgraded tech and safety features, but what are the key changes that shoppers should be aware of? Learn more about the new Rogue with the Edmunds experts.
By Carrie Kim
Small SUV Comparison 2021: Honda vs. Hyundai vs. Mazda vs. Nissan vs. Toyota
Jul 14, 2021 3:00 PM GMT+0000
Join the Edmunds team for this 2021 compact SUV comparison. See our experts compare the Honda CR-V, Hyundai Tucson, Toyota RAV4, Mazda CX-5 and Nissan Rogue on price, mpg, specs, interior, performance and more.
By Carlos Lago
The 2022 Nissan Pathfinder Is New and Improved, but Possibly Not Improved Enough
Jun 9, 2021 11:00 AM GMT+0000
Is that a rolling cliffside on wheels? No, it's the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder. Here's our first take of the redesigned three-row SUV, out this summer.
By Mike Schmidt
2022 Nissan Ariya: Contender or Pretender?
May 27, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000
Does the all-electric 2022 Nissan Ariya have what it takes to compete against Tesla and others? See how the Nissan Ariya stacks up against the competition in our comprehensive preview.
2021 Nissan Kicks Refresh: Not the Kick in the Pants We'd Hoped
Jan 6, 2021 12:00 PM GMT+0000
The 2021 Nissan Kicks debuts with a styling refresh, new tech features and additional driving aids.
By Will Kaufman
