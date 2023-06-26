Nissan Z Nismo Teased Before Summer Debut

NISMO (or Nismo if you’re trying to keep the volume down) is Nissan's in-house performance arm that competes in motorsport and tunes Nissan road cars to be a bit more performance-focused. The recently announced Nissan Z Nismo will likely follow the traditional Nismo formula: a factory car with enhancements in key areas, like tires, brakes and power. In this brief teaser video, we’re already able to spot a number of these updates (with a good amount of showing off from Formula Drift legend Chris Forsberg).

While Nissan hasn't provided us with specs yet, slow down the teaser footage, and the changes to the stock Z become more apparent. For starters, this Z’s grayish-blue hue may be a Nismo exclusive, as the new red accents are. Changes, thankfully, are deeper than that. The video car is shod in Dunlop Sport Maxx tires, which are a solid upgrade over the base Z’s Yokohama Advan Sport tires or Z Performance's Bridgestone Potenza S007 tires. These are wrapped around Nismo-branded wheels, and from the looks of things, Nissan has added larger brakes as well.

At the back of the car, you’ll notice a few new items, including a revised bumper featuring even more red accents. The new bumper also features a rear diffuser, and it’s not unreasonable to suggest a new exhaust is hanging around back there as well. A slightly more aggressive ducktail wing rounds off the changes at the rear.

Moving around the side, it’s clear that Nissan will fit new side skirts to the Z Nismo, adding to the lower, more aggressive look this Nismo car is sporting. At the front, we can see the bumper has also been updated, likely for better cooling. It does do away with some of the Z’s retro vibes, however.

From what we can tell, not much is different on the inside. Nissan makes a point to show off a pair of Nismo-branded Recaro seats, which are sure to be very tight and sporty. These look to be trimmed with more red accents and some black leather. Don’t rule out Alcantara either.

Finally, the car featured is equipped with is an automatic transmission, and there’s no word on whether Nissan will offer Nismo bits with the stick. Regardless, Nismo branding is visible on the car’s digital dash, and a new Sport+ mode could have some Nismo influence as well. We expect the interior will also have more updates that can’t be spotted yet.

For now, there’s no word on a full reveal — or whether this version adds more horsepower, as we hope — but Nissan says the Z Nismo is coming later this summer.