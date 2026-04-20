Nissan Confirms Xterra Pricing Will Start Below $40,000

A new Nissan Xterra is coming in 2028, and the company says its new off-road-ready SUV will be priced below $40,000 to start. That'll make the Xterra super competitive against vehicles like the Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler and Toyota 4Runner, all of which currently start in the $40K range.

"We're gonna bring an Xterra below $40,000," Nissan Americas chairman Christian Meunier said in an interview last week. "We're gonna bring an Xterra with everything you need and nothing you don't."

Meunier concedes Nissan isn't as focused on affordability as it used to be, but that this will change with the Xterra.