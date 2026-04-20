- What's new: Nissan Americas chairman Christian Meunier says the new Xterra SUV will be priced below $40,000 to start.
- Why it matters: This'll put the Xterra's pricing right in line with the Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler and Toyota 4Runner.
- Edmunds says: We hope "below $40,000" doesn't just mean $39,995. A truly affordable Xterra would be awesome.
Nissan Confirms Xterra Pricing Will Start Below $40,000
Nissan Americas' chairman says the new Xterra will have "everything you need and nothing you don't"
A new Nissan Xterra is coming in 2028, and the company says its new off-road-ready SUV will be priced below $40,000 to start. That'll make the Xterra super competitive against vehicles like the Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler and Toyota 4Runner, all of which currently start in the $40K range.
"We're gonna bring an Xterra below $40,000," Nissan Americas chairman Christian Meunier said in an interview last week. "We're gonna bring an Xterra with everything you need and nothing you don't."
Meunier concedes Nissan isn't as focused on affordability as it used to be, but that this will change with the Xterra.
"We've lost our way a little bit, putting a lot of technology [in our cars] for the sake of it, adding a lot of features to our cars," he said. "We're gonna stop doing it. Xterra is gonna be the symbol of this."
It's unclear just how "below $40,000" the Xterra will be; manufacturers love to misleadingly tout vehicles with $39,995 pre-destination price tags as "under $40K," remember. But even at that price, the Xterra would be competitive with its rivals. Right now, the Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler (four-door) and Toyota 4Runner start at $41,990, $41,035 and $43,365, respectively, including destination charges.
The Xterra will be built in the U.S. on a new body-on-frame platform that will go on to underpin several new Nissan and Infiniti vehicles. Nissan will offer the Xterra with a gas-only V6 as well as a V6 hybrid. We expect to see the Xterra sometime next year, with sales kicking off in late 2028.