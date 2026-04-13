The Nissan Xterra Is Coming Back as a Hybrid SUV. Here's Everything We Know

If news of the Nissan Xterra returning as an electric SUV bummed you out, you'll like what I'm about to print. Nissan today confirmed the Xterra will return with both gas-only and hybrid power, and rather than being a unibody crossover — like the Murano, Pathfinder, Rogue, etc. — it'll have tougher, truck-based body-on-frame construction, like what's found beneath the Frontier.

This is very good news indeed. The original Xterra was a rugged SUV designed to battle the Toyota 4Runners of the world, and it appears the new one will follow suit.

Nissan says the Xterra will offer "body-on-frame strength and purpose-driven design," and that the SUV will be sold in the U.S. and Canada. The company says this will be part of a product blitz that includes "all-new V6 and V6 hybrid body-on-frame models led by the return of [the] Xterra."