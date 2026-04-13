The Nissan Xterra Is Coming Back as a Hybrid SUV. Here's Everything We Know

Nissan is exploring a range of body-on-frame trucks and SUVs that use V6 hybrid power

Nissan Xterra teaser
  • What's new: Nissan is bringing back the Xterra SUV — but contrary to previous reports, it won't be an EV.
  • Why it matters: With hybrid V6 power and robust body-on-frame architecture, the Xterra will be better poised to compete with the Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler and Toyota 4Runner.
  • Edmunds says: The Xterra will arrive in late 2028, and Nissan might add more Xterra-based products to its lineup as well.

If news of the Nissan Xterra returning as an electric SUV bummed you out, you'll like what I'm about to print. Nissan today confirmed the Xterra will return with both gas-only and hybrid power, and rather than being a unibody crossover — like the Murano, Pathfinder, Rogue, etc. — it'll have tougher, truck-based body-on-frame construction, like what's found beneath the Frontier.

This is very good news indeed. The original Xterra was a rugged SUV designed to battle the Toyota 4Runners of the world, and it appears the new one will follow suit.

Nissan says the Xterra will offer "body-on-frame strength and purpose-driven design," and that the SUV will be sold in the U.S. and Canada. The company says this will be part of a product blitz that includes "all-new V6 and V6 hybrid body-on-frame models led by the return of [the] Xterra."

2010 Nissan Xterra driving

In 2025, Nissan said the Xterra would share its architecture with the new Infiniti QX65, which is based on the QX60, which is based on the Pathfinder. The switch to a body-on-frame platform isn't just interesting for the Xterra, but for other future Nissan products. We could end up seeing several trucks and SUVs based on the Xterra's platform — with some luxury versions destined for Infiniti too.

"Nissan is exploring a family of five U.S.-built models on a new body-on-frame platform including the all-new Xterra, with potential expansion to pickups and multi-row SUVs across Nissan and Infiniti brands," the company said in a statement.

I, for one, am super happy Nissan will switch to using more robust bones; you can't hang on off-road trails with 4Runners and Broncos with Pathfinder guts. It's unclear exactly when Nissan will debut the new Xterra, but I'll bet we see it in late 2026 or early 2027.

Consider These Recommendations
by

I'm Steven Ewing, Edmunds' director of editorial content. I've been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and I was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. I've also contributed to publications like Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and more. I've worked in the automotive industry since 2003. From testing prototype cars in the Arctic Circle to spilling a beer on a Formula 1 driver at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, there's always an interesting story to tell.

edited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile magazine.

Get More Edmunds Car News in Your Inbox
Related information

Latest Automotive News

Related Automotive News

Other models

Back to Top

Join Edmunds

Receive pricing updates, shopping tips & more!

Back to Top