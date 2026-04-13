- What's new: Nissan is bringing back the Xterra SUV — but contrary to previous reports, it won't be an EV.
- Why it matters: With hybrid V6 power and robust body-on-frame architecture, the Xterra will be better poised to compete with the Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler and Toyota 4Runner.
- Edmunds says: The Xterra will arrive in late 2028, and Nissan might add more Xterra-based products to its lineup as well.
The Nissan Xterra Is Coming Back as a Hybrid SUV. Here's Everything We Know
Nissan is exploring a range of body-on-frame trucks and SUVs that use V6 hybrid power
If news of the Nissan Xterra returning as an electric SUV bummed you out, you'll like what I'm about to print. Nissan today confirmed the Xterra will return with both gas-only and hybrid power, and rather than being a unibody crossover — like the Murano, Pathfinder, Rogue, etc. — it'll have tougher, truck-based body-on-frame construction, like what's found beneath the Frontier.
This is very good news indeed. The original Xterra was a rugged SUV designed to battle the Toyota 4Runners of the world, and it appears the new one will follow suit.
Nissan says the Xterra will offer "body-on-frame strength and purpose-driven design," and that the SUV will be sold in the U.S. and Canada. The company says this will be part of a product blitz that includes "all-new V6 and V6 hybrid body-on-frame models led by the return of [the] Xterra."
In 2025, Nissan said the Xterra would share its architecture with the new Infiniti QX65, which is based on the QX60, which is based on the Pathfinder. The switch to a body-on-frame platform isn't just interesting for the Xterra, but for other future Nissan products. We could end up seeing several trucks and SUVs based on the Xterra's platform — with some luxury versions destined for Infiniti too.
"Nissan is exploring a family of five U.S.-built models on a new body-on-frame platform including the all-new Xterra, with potential expansion to pickups and multi-row SUVs across Nissan and Infiniti brands," the company said in a statement.
I, for one, am super happy Nissan will switch to using more robust bones; you can't hang on off-road trails with 4Runners and Broncos with Pathfinder guts. It's unclear exactly when Nissan will debut the new Xterra, but I'll bet we see it in late 2026 or early 2027.