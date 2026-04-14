Nissan: An Affordable Sports Car Can't Just Be a 'Spicy Sentra'

For those unfamiliar, the Nissan Silvia was a compact coupe sold in Japan, which was exported to the U.S. and rebadged as the 200SX. Hypothetically speaking, a modern Silvia would compete with low-cost sports cars like the Mazda MX-5 Miata, Subaru BRZ and Toyota GR86.

Reports of a reborn Silvia have been bubbling up ever since Nissan showed the IDx and IDx Nismo concepts at the Tokyo Motor Show in 2013. Espinosa himself has hinted at production versions of these concepts coming soon — possibly before the end of this decade — but won't officially confirm that a small sports car is in the pipeline.

"I'm not saying I will do it," Espinosa reiterated. But we won't un-cross our fingers just yet.