Is the New Nissan Skyline Infiniti's Upcoming Sport Sedan?

Why does this pique my interest? Well, beginning in 2002, Nissan built the Skyline and exported it to the U.S., where it was sold as the Infiniti G35. The G35 became the G37 and eventually the Infiniti Q50. The G35/G37 were mechanically related to the Nissan Z sports car, and the Q50 spawned the two-door Q60 performance coupe.

Given that history, it stands to reason this new Skyline — which Nissan teased during its press conference — could be destined for the U.S. as Infiniti's new V6-powered sport sedan. A pair of shadowy images accompanied the announcement, showing a car that's distinctly different-looking than any other Nissan or Infiniti vehicle, with round taillights that mimic the ones used on the GT-R.

Whether or not the Skyline is destined for Infiniti's lineup, I'm excited that Nissan's luxury division will finally have a sporty car in its portfolio again. The G35 and G37 were great. Fingers crossed the new car rekindles some of that flame.