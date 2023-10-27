Nissan's Three 2023 SEMA Concepts Are Either Rugged or Racy

Speedy little Sentra

The last car in Nissan's lineip for SEMA this year is a sportier take on the Sentra sedan. It features a manual gearbox and some bucket seats fans of the Nissan Z Nismo will be very familliar with. There's also 18-inch wheels wrapped in sticky Yokohama Advan Neova AD09 tires, special Nismo-specific coilovers and sway bars, brakes from the much Nissan Z sports car, and a cat-back exhaust from Nismo. But that's not the juiciest bit. Oh no, the biggest changes have been done under the hood. The little 2.0-liter four-cylinder gets a laundry list of changes that includes a new Garrett turbocharger. Here are the biggest changes made to the engine:

Compression ratio of 10:5:1 (11:5:1 was stock)

Eagle rods

Manley pistons

WPC treated internals

Garrett intercooler

Garrett G25 660 turbocharger

Jim Wolf Technology manifold spacer plate with injector ports

347-cc-per-minute Bosch EV14 secondary injectors

DeatschWerks in-tank fuel pump

Motec fuel pressure transducer

AFCO radiator

Quaife ATB limited-slip differential

McLeod lightweight flywheel and sport clutch kit

Motec M122 ECM

Nissan doesn't say how much power the almost fully built engine makes, but we're certain it's plenty more than the stock car's 149 hp.