An AI-Powered Nissan Ariya Drove Me Around Tokyo. It Was Unremarkable in the Best Way

Later, while making a left turn onto a narrow one-way street, a pedestrian ran out into the crosswalk and caused the Ariya to slam on its brakes — exactly what I'd have done if I was behind the wheel. Rather than flummox the system, the AI-Drive tech shrugged it off and started to inch forward before the pedestrian cleared the crosswalk, the same way you or I would.

That last part is an important distinction: AI-Drive doesn't operate in black and white; instead, it focuses on natural driver habits. The AI tech could sense that the pedestrian was about to clear the crosswalk, so the car started to roll ahead rather than waiting for the entire roadway to be 100% clear. Two blocks later while approaching a crosswalk, the sidewalk was blocked by a tall truck, making it impossible to see if a pedestrian was about to cross. The Ariya slowed ever so slightly — and smoothly — just like how I'd lift my foot off the throttle, anticipating a possible quick-stop situation should an undetectable person start to cross the street.

Nissan says AI integration allows the autonomous software to detect a situation, predict what will happen, calculate multiple possible next steps, and prepare the car for all of them. Company executives call this the balance of risk versus agility, and it makes AI-Drive operate more naturally.