Nissan Has Cheaper Cars 'Ready to Go' if Tariff Policies Change

In the U.S., two of Nissan's cheapest cars are the Sentra sedan and Kicks crossover, which start at $23,845 and $24,275, respectively, including destination charges. The even-less-expensive Nissan Versa sedan was discontinued for the 2026 model year.

Espinosa said the Kicks and Sentra "can be very competitive" and that cheaper versions could easily be sold in the U.S. "The cars are there and ready," Espinosa said. "If the context changes, we could bring those. We could add more."

Both the Kicks and Sentra are manufactured at Nissan's plant in Aguascalientes, Mexico.