- What's new: Nissan could theoretically offer cheaper versions of the Kicks and Sentra in the United States.
- Why it matters: Current tariffs on imported vehicles are raising the prices of would-be affordable cars.
- Edmunds says: Nissan's two cheapest models start around $25,000; we'd love to see the company offer something in the $20K ballpark.
Nissan Has Cheaper Cars 'Ready to Go' if Tariff Policies Change
Less expensive versions of the Kicks and Sentra could be offered in the U.S. if tariff policies change
— Yokohama, Japan
New cars keep getting more and more expensive, and Nissan knows there's big demand for affordable vehicles. But the company says it'll be hard to offer lower-priced cars in the U.S. until the government's tariff policies change.
"What's making it very difficult is the context," Nissan CEO Ivan Espinosa said during a press conference, referring to the current automotive import tariffs. "The question is how to get to the right price."
In the U.S., two of Nissan's cheapest cars are the Sentra sedan and Kicks crossover, which start at $23,845 and $24,275, respectively, including destination charges. The even-less-expensive Nissan Versa sedan was discontinued for the 2026 model year.
Espinosa said the Kicks and Sentra "can be very competitive" and that cheaper versions could easily be sold in the U.S. "The cars are there and ready," Espinosa said. "If the context changes, we could bring those. We could add more."
Both the Kicks and Sentra are manufactured at Nissan's plant in Aguascalientes, Mexico.