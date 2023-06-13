Edmunds is partnering with P3 USA Inc. to provide consumers with a better understanding of how fast charging works, and an independent measure of which EVs charge the fastest. The goal is to give customers as much information as possible when deciding which EV to buy. The partnership will combine P3's technical insight and its deep well of fast-charging data with Edmunds' real-world testing and experience with EVs.
“As more Americans consider an EV for their next vehicle purchase, range and charging efficiency will remain key concerns. The Edmunds EV Range and Efficiency Test has attracted global attention as an effective measure of real-world performance and P3 is renowned for its expertise in electric mobility," Edmunds’ Vice President of Editorial Alistair Weaver said. "Through this partnership, Edmunds continues to empower and guide car shoppers with valuable insights. We look forward to sharing more in the months ahead."