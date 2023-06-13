Skip to main content
Edmunds announces partnership with P3 USA Inc.

Edmunds Partners With P3 USA to Demystify EV Fast Charging With Data

Edmunds and P3 aim to cut through the noise around charging EVs

  1. Home
  2. Car News
  3. Edmunds Partners With P3 USA to Demystify EV Fast Charging With Data
  • Nick Yekikianby
    News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

Edmunds is partnering with P3 USA Inc. to provide consumers with a better understanding of how fast charging works, and an independent measure of which EVs charge the fastest. The goal is to give customers as much information as possible when deciding which EV to buy. The partnership will combine P3's technical insight and its deep well of fast-charging data with Edmunds' real-world testing and experience with EVs.

“As more Americans consider an EV for their next vehicle purchase, range and charging efficiency will remain key concerns. The Edmunds EV Range and Efficiency Test has attracted global attention as an effective measure of real-world performance and P3 is renowned for its expertise in electric mobility," Edmunds’ Vice President of Editorial Alistair Weaver said. "Through this partnership, Edmunds continues to empower and guide car shoppers with valuable insights. We look forward to sharing more in the months ahead."

P3 testing equipment

P3 is a German consulting company with a specialty in technology development, and it focuses heavily on the change toward electric mobility. The company is well known for its charging index, which measures how much range an EV can gain after just a 20-minute charging session.

“After the publication of our first P3 Charging Index Edition for the U.S., we are looking forward to step into a partnership with Edmunds, combining their range and efficiency data with our insights and knowledge about charging performance," P3 USA Partner for Strategy and Technology Simon Buderath said. "Leveraging the knowledge of both companies will help in convincing customers to switch to an electric vehicle and to transform the industry.”

Together, Edmunds and P3 will be able to deliver data that isn't available anywhere else, and they will work together to deliver data-driven buying advice that features real-world numbers gained through the rigorous testing conducted by teams on both sides. The resulting data will better inform EV shoppers of all types and will result in more confident decisions from consumers. We will share our first batch of test results in the coming months, but our testing is already underway.

Edmunds says

The data P3 and Edmunds will bring forward will serve a range of consumers, from the most serious number crunchers to those who are only just beginning their EV journey. We can't wait to share it with you.

Nick Yekikianby

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.