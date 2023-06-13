P3 is a German consulting company with a specialty in technology development, and it focuses heavily on the change toward electric mobility. The company is well known for its charging index, which measures how much range an EV can gain after just a 20-minute charging session.

“After the publication of our first P3 Charging Index Edition for the U.S., we are looking forward to step into a partnership with Edmunds, combining their range and efficiency data with our insights and knowledge about charging performance," P3 USA Partner for Strategy and Technology Simon Buderath said. "Leveraging the knowledge of both companies will help in convincing customers to switch to an electric vehicle and to transform the industry.”

Together, Edmunds and P3 will be able to deliver data that isn't available anywhere else, and they will work together to deliver data-driven buying advice that features real-world numbers gained through the rigorous testing conducted by teams on both sides. The resulting data will better inform EV shoppers of all types and will result in more confident decisions from consumers. We will share our first batch of test results in the coming months, but our testing is already underway.