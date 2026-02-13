- There are tons of new cars, trucks, SUVs, sports cars and EVs on the horizon for 2026
These Are the Most Anticipated New Cars of 2026
There are some seriously cool new vehicles on the horizon.
New year, new you, new cars! We love our tried-and-true favorites, but there are a lot of brand-new cars, trucks, SUVs, sports cars and EVs coming out in 2026. We're going to test and review each of them, but there are a few in particular that we're really looking forward to. These are the new cars we're most excited to get our hands on this year.
Acura RSX
At first glance, the reborn Acura RSX may seem like just another electric SUV with a slanted roof, but it's more important than that. This is the first car to be built on parent company Honda's all-new electric vehicle architecture, meaning it provides our first look into the future of Honda and Acura EVs, from styling to tech to range and more.
BMW iX3
The iX3 has all the ingredients to be a big hit when it goes on sale later this year. This is the first vehicle to launch using BMW's Neue Klasse platform, which means it's got a totally new design language, the latest tech, and a futuristic interior — all of which will eventually be rolled out throughout the BMW lineup. We've already driven this one and came away seriously impressed.
Chevy Corvette ZR1X
The Corvette ZR1X essentially combines the E-Ray's electric motor — albeit with slightly more power — with the ZR1's screaming twin-turbo V8 to produce the most capable Vette ever. You mean to tell us this thing has 1,250 horsepower, a 233-mph top speed, and a claimed quarter-mile time of less than 9 seconds? We can't wait to see what this thing can do at Edmunds U-Drags.
Dodge Charger Sixpack
In case you somehow haven't heard yet, the electric Dodge Charger Daytona is ... not great. But fortunately, Dodge has stuffed an inline-six gas engine under the long hood to create the Charger Sixpack, and it might actually be good. We drove one late last year, and it's shaping up to be much more promising than its electrified sibling.
Fiat Topolino
OK, this little guy is admittedly ridiculous, but look how cute! It's hard to believe that Fiat is actually planning to sell the adorably impractical Topolino in the U.S. — it's barely even a car, and in Europe, it's classified as a quadricycle. It's got a 28-mph top speed and a range of less than 50 miles, so you won't be going far, but it could be a great little beach toy.
Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC
Don't let the ho-hum, zero-brand-recognition, no-one-knows-what-that-is name fool you — the Mustang Dark Horse SC is essentially a replacement for the old Shelby GT500. Under the hood is the same 5.2L supercharged V8 from its predecessor (with no word on power yet) paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, and there's a whole slew of other performance upgrades, including an available Track pack with carbon-fiber wheels. This will be a fun one for U-Drags too.
Genesis GV90
Of all the cars on this list, this is one I'm most excited for. The GV90 will be Genesis' flagship electric SUV, and it's shaping up to be super interesting. It was previewed by the Neolun concept in 2024, which featured an ultra-luxurious interior and pillarless coach doors that — almost unbelievably — look like they're making it to production, at least if recent spy shots are anything to go by. Rad.
Jeep Recon
While the Recon isn't Jeep's first electric SUV — that honor goes to the more road-biased Wagoneer S — it is the first to earn the brand's Trail Rated designation, so it should pack some real off-road capability. Plus, like a Wrangler, you can take off the doors and the windows. The biggest downside is range; Jeep says it's just 250 miles, though we'll have to verify that with the Edmunds EV Range Test.
Kia Telluride
The Kia Telluride gets its first full redesign for the 2027 model year, and it's got big shoes to fill. The first-generation model long reigned as our favorite midsize three-row SUV. Fortunately, the new Telluride seems like it'll be up to the task. The base engine is now a more powerful turbocharged four-cylinder, the interior is awesome, and there's an all-new hybrid model we're very interested to get our hands on.
Porsche 911 Turbo S & GT2 RS
This should be a big year for the Porsche 911. On top of the newly hybridized 911 Turbo S — which is insanely quick yet shockingly comfortable — we're expecting to see the 992 GT2 RS emerge. Unlike the naturally aspirated GT3 RS, the GT2 RS should feature a turbocharged flat-six engine and other performance upgrades that should result in the most extreme 911 of the current generation. We can't wait.
Ram 1500 SRT TRX
The Hellcat-powered Ram is back! Now called the Ram 1500 SRT TRX, the supertruck returns with even more power (777 horses, to be exact) and seriously outguns the Ford Raptor R. Ram says it'll do 0-60 in just 3.5 seconds, and we look forward to putting that to the test. TRX vs. Raptor R U-Drags, anyone?
Rivian R2
We've spent a lot of time with Rivian's R1T and R1S models, but this year, we'll get to drive the smaller R2. It's roughly the size of a Tesla Model Y, and Rivian says it'll have a starting price of around $45,000, making it much more affordable than its bigger siblings. If it's anything like the R1 models, though, the R2 should make the Tesla Model Y and Hyundai Ioniq 5 very worried.
Slate Truck
Slate is an all-new EV startup that burst onto the scene in 2025 with an ultra-basic electric pickup that it claims will cost less than $30,000. And by basic, we mean basic —s think plastic body panels, crank windows, no infotainment ... but think of it as a blank slate for customization, as the company plans to offer tons of accessories, including an SUV conversion kit.