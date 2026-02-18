More About Edmunds Top Rated Awards 2026

Honoring the best vehicles on sale in 2026, according to Edmunds

Based on our extensive testing and ranking process, the Edmunds Top Rated Awards are presented to the finest vehicles in six different categories. Then, one overall winner is selected from the group as the Edmunds Top Rated Best of the Best winner. Our Edmunds Top Rated awards honor the best vehicles currently on sale as new, no matter when they were introduced. Because the awards do not just recognize the best vehicles launched in the previous year, we can — and do — have repeat winners.

Advertising information

An Edmunds Top Rated Award is the hallmark of automotive excellence and signifies that a vehicle delivers a best-in-class experience. Highlighting your brand's place among our Edmunds Top Rated 2026 award winners is an excellent way to stand out from the pack and keep your vehicle top of mind with shoppers. We are happy to provide accolades, quotes and assets for you to use in your advertising efforts.

Please email topratedawards@edmunds.com for more information, creative requests, or to receive the official award guidelines and badge artwork.

More about the Edmunds Top Rated Awards 2026

Edmunds Top Rated Award winners are selected by the Edmunds editorial team based on their informed opinions gathered during their vehicle testing and ranking process. Edmunds editors selected the overall winners from a group of finalists that consisted of each of the highest-ranked eligible new vehicles as of October 31, 2025, in their vehicle classes assigned by Edmunds. Eligible vehicles must have undergone the full Edmunds testing process by October 31, 2025, and be available for sale as new on January 1, 2026.

Vehicles are segmented based on the following criteria:

Edmunds Top Rated Car: Mainstream and luxury segments across all sizes of sedan (extra-small, small, midsize, large). The winner offers the best blend of comfort, utility, performance and value.

Mainstream and luxury segments across all sizes of sedan (extra-small, small, midsize, large). The winner offers the best blend of comfort, utility, performance and value. Edmunds Top Rated Electric Car: Includes segments across all mainstream, luxury, super luxury and performance electric cars. The winner best exemplifies the top qualities of an electric car — comfort, convenience, battery range and efficiency — and is a good value relative to others in its market segment.

Includes segments across all mainstream, luxury, super luxury and performance electric cars. The winner best exemplifies the top qualities of an electric car — comfort, convenience, battery range and efficiency — and is a good value relative to others in its market segment. Edmunds Top Rated SUV: Includes all mainstream and luxury SUV segments (extra-small, small, midsize, midsize three-row, large). The winner best defines the top qualities of an SUV: It's accommodating, capable, comfortable and, of course, a good value.

Includes all mainstream and luxury SUV segments (extra-small, small, midsize, midsize three-row, large). The winner best defines the top qualities of an SUV: It's accommodating, capable, comfortable and, of course, a good value. Edmunds Top Rated Electric SUV : Like our Electric Car category, Edmunds Top Rated Electric SUV (again consisting of mainstream, luxury, super luxury and performance) best exemplifies the top qualities of an electric SUV: comfort, capability and battery range at a price well suited for what it delivers.

: Like our Electric Car category, Edmunds Top Rated Electric SUV (again consisting of mainstream, luxury, super luxury and performance) best exemplifies the top qualities of an electric SUV: comfort, capability and battery range at a price well suited for what it delivers. Edmunds Top Rated Truck: Includes small, midsize, large (full-size) and heavy-duty segments. Capability underlines the award, but the winner must also balance comfort, technology and value. Innovation (smart storage solutions, multi-folding tailgates, power tailgates, etc.) also plays a role here.

Includes small, midsize, large (full-size) and heavy-duty segments. Capability underlines the award, but the winner must also balance comfort, technology and value. Innovation (smart storage solutions, multi-folding tailgates, power tailgates, etc.) also plays a role here. Edmunds Top Rated Electric Truck: While electric trucks are still a nascent segment, Edmunds chooses the Top Rated Electric truck based on capability, electric driving range, technology and innovation — while also considering efficiency and affordability.

While electric trucks are still a nascent segment, Edmunds chooses the Top Rated Electric truck based on capability, electric driving range, technology and innovation — while also considering efficiency and affordability. Edmunds Top Rated Best of the Best: The Edmunds Top Rated Best of the Best award recognizes the standout vehicle on sale today. Informed by Edmunds' industry-leading testing process, this award is given at the editors' discretion and considers the vehicle's impact, innovation and relevance to car shoppers.

Vehicles are rated and ranked based on the following criteria: