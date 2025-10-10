Mini Cooper Cargo Test: How Big Is the 2-Door's Trunk?

This might come as a shock, but a Mini Cooper does not have a very big cargo area. And by "Mini Cooper," I mean the Mini Cooper Hardtop 2 Door. You know, the one everyone would generically refer to as a "Mini Cooper," or heck, even just a "Mini." This particular one was a John Cooper Works trim level, but that doesn't matter one lick for this test.

The 2 Door element does matter, however. Officially, the Mini Cooper 2 Door has 8.9 cubic feet of cargo space. The 4 Door, meanwhile, has 13.1 cubic feet of space. Looking at photos of their cargo areas and exterior profiles, it seems like the difference is that the 4 Door has additional length behind the rear axle. I could easily see it being a substantial difference in terms of luggage-carrying ability, but that's just a guess. Sticking to the 2 Door, then, a volume of 8.9 cubes isn't necessarily a useless amount. When volumes get that low, the shape of the space becomes even more important.