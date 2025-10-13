The Mercedes-Benz Vision Iconic Concept Looks Back to Go Forward

Mercedes-Benz has revealed a new concept car that looks made for a villain like Cruella de Vil, and it comes just in time for spooky season. The new Vision Iconic is a low-slung two-door electric coupe with classically glamorous proportions. Think of this as what Mercedes designers would create when released from the constraints of production car regulations.

Even though this concept is electric, Mercedes makes no mention of range figures or charge times. The most interesting thing, EV-wise, is the photovoltaic paint, which coats the car and can harness the sun's energy to charge up the battery — think of it as a solar panel, but all over. But beyond that, it's clear this isn't a tech showcase; the Vision Iconic is all about classic design.

Old meets new

The Vision Iconic's Art Deco-inspired styling calls to mind the gorgeous streamliners of the 1930s, particularly Mercedes' own 1938 540K Autobahn-Kurier, which won the 2023 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. The lines are clean and classic, especially when viewing the vehicle in profile or from the gently curved rear.