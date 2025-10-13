- The Mercedes-Benz Vision Iconic is a sleek two-door coupe concept.
- The retro-futuristic styling showcases a fully realized no-limits interpretation of Benz's latest design language.
- Sadly, we don't expect to see a production version anytime soon, if ever.
The Mercedes-Benz Vision Iconic Concept Looks Back to Go Forward
Art Deco meets the modern era with Benz's latest concept
Mercedes-Benz has revealed a new concept car that looks made for a villain like Cruella de Vil, and it comes just in time for spooky season. The new Vision Iconic is a low-slung two-door electric coupe with classically glamorous proportions. Think of this as what Mercedes designers would create when released from the constraints of production car regulations.
Even though this concept is electric, Mercedes makes no mention of range figures or charge times. The most interesting thing, EV-wise, is the photovoltaic paint, which coats the car and can harness the sun's energy to charge up the battery — think of it as a solar panel, but all over. But beyond that, it's clear this isn't a tech showcase; the Vision Iconic is all about classic design.
Old meets new
The Vision Iconic's Art Deco-inspired styling calls to mind the gorgeous streamliners of the 1930s, particularly Mercedes' own 1938 540K Autobahn-Kurier, which won the 2023 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. The lines are clean and classic, especially when viewing the vehicle in profile or from the gently curved rear.
The front end may be a bit more controversial. When it debuted the GLC EV last month, Mercedes introduced a new signature grille design that was, well, polarizing to say the least. Meant to be a modern reinterpretation of the radiator grille found on classic Benzes like the 600 Pullman, the illuminated slab of chrome felt out of place and looked a bit slapped-on to the GLC's otherwise very modern styling.
But, while I'm still a little concerned about how it'll look on upcoming production vehicles, the new grille works much better in this application. The Vision Iconic's retro-futuristic styling makes the blocky grille feel less like an afterthought and more like a road-commanding centerpiece that anchors the squared-off front end to the rest of the design. Your mileage may vary, but I think it looks killer, and the presence is undeniable. This is what a big body Benz is supposed to look like.
Analog makes a comeback
The Vision Iconic's interior is just as interesting as its exterior. Mercedes describes the design as "hyper-analog luxury" and, yeah, that sounds about right. In a world where every new vehicle seems cluttered with more and more screens, the Vision Iconic's screenless, velvet-upholstered interior is as refreshing as it is beautiful. The centerpiece is a glass structure that composes the dash; Mercedes calls it "Zeppelin," and given its rather blimp-like oval shape, that feels appropriate. Behind it, and extending onto the doors, intricate mother-of-pearl trim adds to the luxurious feel.
The three-pointed star floats in a sphere at the center of the old-school four-spoke steering wheel, behind which you'll find a singular analog instrument gauge reminiscent of a fine chronograph. The Art Deco theme continues inside, too; the floor is clad in straw marquetry in a classic Art Deco fan pattern, adding a dash of boldness to the interior.
There is still some tech in the interior — see that glowing blue Mercedes logo in the center of the dash? It acts as an AI companion. It's also probably the only bit here that has any chance of making it to production.
Looking forward
The end result is a seriously cool-looking concept with a design deeply rooted in Mercedes history. While it doesn't introduce or preview anything in the way of new tech, in this case, that's almost preferred. There's a beautiful simplicity and true sense of luxury in the Vision Iconic. Here's hoping this is what informs the brand's design language going forward.