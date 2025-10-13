The Mercedes-Benz Vision Iconic Concept Looks Back to Go Forward

Art Deco meets the modern era with Benz's latest concept

Mercedes-Benz vision iconic concept front
  • The Mercedes-Benz Vision Iconic is a sleek two-door coupe concept. 
  • The retro-futuristic styling showcases a fully realized no-limits interpretation of Benz's latest design language.
  • Sadly, we don't expect to see a production version anytime soon, if ever.

Mercedes-Benz has revealed a new concept car that looks made for a villain like Cruella de Vil, and it comes just in time for spooky season. The new Vision Iconic is a low-slung two-door electric coupe with classically glamorous proportions. Think of this as what Mercedes designers would create when released from the constraints of production car regulations.

Even though this concept is electric, Mercedes makes no mention of range figures or charge times. The most interesting thing, EV-wise, is the photovoltaic paint, which coats the car and can harness the sun's energy to charge up the battery — think of it as a solar panel, but all over. But beyond that, it's clear this isn't a tech showcase; the Vision Iconic is all about classic design. 

Old meets new

The Vision Iconic's Art Deco-inspired styling calls to mind the gorgeous streamliners of the 1930s, particularly Mercedes' own 1938 540K Autobahn-Kurier, which won the 2023 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. The lines are clean and classic, especially when viewing the vehicle in profile or from the gently curved rear.

Mercedes-Benz Vision Iconic Concept Exterior Profile

The front end may be a bit more controversial. When it debuted the GLC EV last month, Mercedes introduced a new signature grille design that was, well, polarizing to say the least. Meant to be a modern reinterpretation of the radiator grille found on classic Benzes like the 600 Pullman, the illuminated slab of chrome felt out of place and looked a bit slapped-on to the GLC's otherwise very modern styling. 

But, while I'm still a little concerned about how it'll look on upcoming production vehicles, the new grille works much better in this application. The Vision Iconic's retro-futuristic styling makes the blocky grille feel less like an afterthought and more like a road-commanding centerpiece that anchors the squared-off front end to the rest of the design. Your mileage may vary, but I think it looks killer, and the presence is undeniable. This is what a big body Benz is supposed to look like.

Mercedes-Benz Vision Iconic Concept Exterior Front

Analog makes a comeback

The Vision Iconic's interior is just as interesting as its exterior. Mercedes describes the design as "hyper-analog luxury" and, yeah, that sounds about right. In a world where every new vehicle seems cluttered with more and more screens, the Vision Iconic's screenless, velvet-upholstered interior is as refreshing as it is beautiful. The centerpiece is a glass structure that composes the dash; Mercedes calls it "Zeppelin," and given its rather blimp-like oval shape, that feels appropriate. Behind it, and extending onto the doors, intricate mother-of-pearl trim adds to the luxurious feel.

The three-pointed star floats in a sphere at the center of the old-school four-spoke steering wheel, behind which you'll find a singular analog instrument gauge reminiscent of a fine chronograph. The Art Deco theme continues inside, too; the floor is clad in straw marquetry in a classic Art Deco fan pattern, adding a dash of boldness to the interior. 

Mercedes-Benz Vision Iconic Concept Interior

There is still some tech in the interior — see that glowing blue Mercedes logo in the center of the dash? It acts as an AI companion. It's also probably the only bit here that has any chance of making it to production. 

Looking forward

The end result is a seriously cool-looking concept with a design deeply rooted in Mercedes history. While it doesn't introduce or preview anything in the way of new tech, in this case, that's almost preferred. There's a beautiful simplicity and true sense of luxury in the Vision Iconic. Here's hoping this is what informs the brand's design language going forward. 

Mercedes-Benz Vision Iconic Concept Exterior Rear
Ryan Greger entered the automotive industry straight out of college in 2020. Since then, he's managed social media and created content for several companies, most recently at Edmunds, where he is a social media content strategist. In addition to his social media prowess, Ryan is an avid writer, authoring reviews and other articles at Edmunds. Ryan also enjoys high-end automotive photography and has developed a sizable following on social media, where he shares photos of some of the world's finest vehicles.

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

