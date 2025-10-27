Mercedes-Benz Sprinter: The Origin Story of Merc's Ubiquitous Van

They also boasted a cool industrial design that picked up styling cues from Mercedes-Benz passenger cars. The grille is especially evocative of sporty cars like the legendary 300 SL Gullwing. However, the vans were powered by a four-cylinder diesel engine putting out 43 hp, so the grille design is where the similarities ended. While I didn't get to drive this particular van, the design stands out in person, as does its size. I was impressed by the interior, especially the bouncy driver’s seat, which no doubt made driving this van far more comfortable on the roads at the time. It makes me wonder: If Mercedes-Benz had imported the O 319 in the '50s and '60s, would the hippie crowd have seen it as an alternative to the VW Bus?

Here comes the Sprinter

By the late '60s the L/O vans were outdated, and Mercedes-Benz introduced a new van, known as the L 406. Nicknamed the "Dusseldorfer Transporter" thanks to the factory in Dusseldorf, Germany, its pug-nose design became a common sight on European roads. In 1977, Benz introduced the T1 — aka "Bremmer Transporter" — redesignating the Dusseldorfer as the T2. With a similar pug-nose design, the smaller T1 took the place of that old O 319, focusing more on passenger and lighter-duty hauling.

In 1995, the Sprinter replaced both the T2 and an updated T1 that had debuted in 1987. Gone was the pug nose and upright windshield, replaced with the now-familiar wedge from the bumper to the roof. The name itself, "Sprinter," was a departure from the alphanumeric names we usually associate with Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

Driving the T1 and OG Sprinter

While the design was eye-catching, the Sprinter represented a huge change in how vans drove. Mercedes-Benz focused on driving dynamics in addition to hauling and utilitarian chores. To find out just how different they were, both the T1 and a 1995 Sprinter were available to drive while I was in Stuttgart thanks to Mercedes' extensive running collection of historical vehicles. As somewhat of a van geek, I was eager to get behind the wheel of both of these classic machines to see how they felt.