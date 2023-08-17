Mercedes-Benz Reveals AMG SL 63 Manufaktur Big Sur

A limited number of Mercedes-AMG SL63 Manufaktur Big Sur special editions will be made for U.S. customers only. For the uninitiated, Manufaktur is Mercedes’ in-house customization program, and Mercedes has used it to great effect on the SL 63 Big Sur.

Mercedes-AMG has debuted the 2024 SL 63 Big Sur, a special edition being revealed this week at Monterey Car Week. There’s quite a lot that’s different compared to a regular SL, starting with the new Orange Flame Metallic. If you’re a fan, this color is available through Manufaktur for other models too. The matte color is meant to spark images of vivid Big Sur sunsets. Mercedes also optioned this car with black brake calipers, the AMG Chrome package, and an AMG emblem above the car’s nose. That's about where the changes end on the outside.