Mercedes-Benz Reveals AMG SL 63 Manufaktur Big Sur

This wild spec commemorates the start of Mercedes' Manufaktur program for the SL

Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Big Sur edition
  • Only a limited number of SL 63 Big Sur convertibles will be made and for U.S. buyers only.
  • The car was built to show off the breadth of customization available from Mercedes Manufaktur.
  • Sunsets at Big Sur were the inspiration, and the full car is at Pebble Beach this week.

A limited number of Mercedes-AMG SL63 Manufaktur Big Sur special editions will be made for U.S. customers only. For the uninitiated, Manufaktur is Mercedes’ in-house customization program, and Mercedes has used it to great effect on the SL 63 Big Sur.

Mercedes-AMG has debuted the 2024 SL 63 Big Sur, a special edition being revealed this week at Monterey Car Week. There’s quite a lot that’s different compared to a regular SL, starting with the new Orange Flame Metallic. If you’re a fan, this color is available through Manufaktur for other models too. The matte color is meant to spark images of vivid Big Sur sunsets. Mercedes also optioned this car with black brake calipers, the AMG Chrome package, and an AMG emblem above the car’s nose. That's about where the changes end on the outside.

Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Big Sur edition interior

The interior carries more Orange Flame Metallic paint. The door uppers, dash, and infotainment surround are all finished in the tawny shade. Manufaktur Mystic Red and black Nappa leather with orange stitching covers the seats and other surfaces. It’s also far more Nappa than you’ll get in a standard SL 63, covering the armrest, center door panels and lower instrument panel. The Mystic Red leather is also used on the AMG-embossed floormats, and the center console cubby cover reads “Manufaktur” as a dead giveaway for how you got such a sweet interior.

No mechanical changes are made to the twin-turbo V8, which still puts out 577 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque. Only U.S. customers will be able to order the Big Sur, which also marks the launch of Manufaktur for the SL here in the States. Pricing hasn’t been announced, but we’re sure to hear when the car is shown at Pebble Beach this week. It's bound to be eye-watering since the standard SL 63 starts at a hefty $183,000. 

Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Big Sur edition profile

Edmunds says

We’re big fans of unique interiors, and on that at least, this special edition delivers. This is a great spec, and we’re sure Mercedes will sell every last one.

Chase Bierenkovenby

Chase Bierenkoven has been writing about cars in his head since he was a child. Now, he does it for real, covering automotive news and producing reviews for outlets like Edmunds, Forbes Wheels and CarBuzz. Chase's career as an automotive journalist began in 2020, and he has already written scores of road tests. Some favorites of Chase's include the Dodge Challenger 392, Mazda Miata, Kia EV6 and Bentley Bentayga. Outside his work with cars, Chase is often found justifying his latest broken German sports car to anyone that will listen or enjoying the outdoor spaces of his native Colorado.

