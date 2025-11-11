- The next Mercedes-Benz GLB SUV will be revealed on December 8.
The New Mercedes-Benz GLB Will Debut on December 8. Here's What We Know
Mercedes' small SUV will share a lot of its interior with the new CLA sedan
Mercedes-Benz will reveal the new GLB compact crossover on December 8. And while the company isn't giving us much in the way of hard details just yet, there's a lot we can surmise. After all, the GLB will share its bones with the new CLA sedan that's just weeks away from arriving in the U.S.
Tech at the forefront
The centerpiece of the GLB's interior will be the MBUX Superscreen, a pillar-to-pillar housing that incorporates a 10.3-inch gauge cluster, a 14-inch central multimedia display and a 14-inch passenger screen. Like the CLA, the GLB will run the latest MB.OS infotainment software, with things like Google Maps and a natural-language AI assistant.
The GLB's tech arsenal will also include an array of driver assistance systems, including things like full-speed adaptive cruise control, parking assist and more. Mercedes-Benz says the GLB "is also equipped with 10 cameras, five radar sensors, 12 ultrasonic sensors and a water-cooled high-performance supercomputer with sufficient power reserves for future functions and regular over-the-air updates," so this small SUV should be set up for down-the-road enhancements too.
Seating for seven — yes, in a subcompact SUV
Thanks to its upright, boxy design, the GLB should be pretty spacious by subcompact SUV standards. That's a good thing, as Mercedes-Benz will allow you to cram seven people inside the GLB. Yes, the GLB can be optioned with a third row of seats.
The second-row bench will have a tilt-and-slide function that allows for access to the third row. And while the GLB will surely be larger than its predecessor, we still can't imagine putting adults in the third row — better save that for kids, or just don't option this seven-passenger configuration at all.
Still, should you fill the GLB to the brim with people, the cabin should remain pleasantly airy thanks to a standard panoramic glass roof. This roof can also be turned opaque at the push of a button, and you can option it with ambient lighting and a starry sky pattern, which is actually pretty cool.
Gas and electric variants are expected
Like the CLA, the GLB is expected to be offered with gasoline and fully electric powertrains. If the EV shares its underpinnings with the CLA, that means we should expect an 85-kWh battery pack, with both single-motor and dual-motor configurations. The gas model could use the same 1.5-liter turbo inline-four and mild hybrid setup as the upcoming CLA 250.
The GLB pictured undergoing winter testing in these photos doesn't have tailpipes, meaning it's likely the EV, which is expected to launch first. We'll know more about the next-generation GLB in just a few weeks. Expect it to launch sometime in mid-2026.