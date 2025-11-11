The New Mercedes-Benz GLB Will Debut on December 8. Here's What We Know

Seating for seven — yes, in a subcompact SUV

Thanks to its upright, boxy design, the GLB should be pretty spacious by subcompact SUV standards. That's a good thing, as Mercedes-Benz will allow you to cram seven people inside the GLB. Yes, the GLB can be optioned with a third row of seats.

The second-row bench will have a tilt-and-slide function that allows for access to the third row. And while the GLB will surely be larger than its predecessor, we still can't imagine putting adults in the third row — better save that for kids, or just don't option this seven-passenger configuration at all.

Still, should you fill the GLB to the brim with people, the cabin should remain pleasantly airy thanks to a standard panoramic glass roof. This roof can also be turned opaque at the push of a button, and you can option it with ambient lighting and a starry sky pattern, which is actually pretty cool.