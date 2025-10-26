Mercedes-Benz Boulder Hints at Next-Generation Sprinter Van

The Boulder also hints at a mainstay of the Sprinter: a high roof. In this respect it seems to resemble the current van; however, upon closer inspection, the Boulder indicates the new Sprinter's sides will have less taper as they extend toward the roof (known as tumblehome), which could contribute to increased cargo space.

Mercedes-Benz did confirm that the next-generation Sprinter will be offered in a variety of wheelbases, heights and configurations, all with an eye to fleet and commercial operators who will customize the van to their own unique purposes. The Sprinter will likely continue to offer a passenger version, but in a more commercial way; think "airport shuttle" rather than "eight-passenger S-Class."

MB.OS

While Mercedes-Benz is cagey about details of the next-generation Sprinter's styling, it's not shy talking about how it will incorporate its MB.OS operating system.

We've covered MB.OS before, but to recap, it's the name for the new underlying system that will power all Mercedes-Benz cars and trucks in the near future. This isn't just MBUX, the multimedia interface. It goes much deeper into the underlying computer architecture controlling everything including assisted driving tech, climate control and other creature comforts, as well as electric charging for EV versions and, yes, infotainment as well.