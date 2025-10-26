- Mercedes-Benz gave me a sneak peek of the next-generation Sprinter van.
- This sculpture, called Boulder, shows hints of styling cues.
- The new van will be fully integrated with Mercedes' new MB.OS infotainment system.
- New M-B van architecture will underpin upscale VLE and VLS passenger vans.
Mercedes-Benz Boulder Hints at Next-Generation Sprinter Van
We don't know exactly what the next Sprinter will look like, but the Boulder gives a clue
— Stuttgart, Germany
I don’t know exactly what the next-generation Mercedes-Benz Sprinter will look like. But in Stuttgart last week, Mercedes-Benz unveiled the Boulder, a sculpture that gives a peek into some tantalizing styling cues for the next generation of the company's commercial hauler. Also on hand was a current-generation Sprinter for comparison, and the van that started it all, a "combination delivery vehicle" from 1896.
As for the Boulder, it immediately indicates that Mercedes is considering a stark change in the Sprinter's iconic hood-to-roof sloping front end that has been a signature element since its 1995 debut. Instead, the Boulder hints at a more elongated and truck-like nose, but peeking through appears to be a version of Mercedes' grille influenced by the new Vision Iconic concept.
The Boulder also hints at a mainstay of the Sprinter: a high roof. In this respect it seems to resemble the current van; however, upon closer inspection, the Boulder indicates the new Sprinter's sides will have less taper as they extend toward the roof (known as tumblehome), which could contribute to increased cargo space.
Mercedes-Benz did confirm that the next-generation Sprinter will be offered in a variety of wheelbases, heights and configurations, all with an eye to fleet and commercial operators who will customize the van to their own unique purposes. The Sprinter will likely continue to offer a passenger version, but in a more commercial way; think "airport shuttle" rather than "eight-passenger S-Class."
MB.OS
While Mercedes-Benz is cagey about details of the next-generation Sprinter's styling, it's not shy talking about how it will incorporate its MB.OS operating system.
We've covered MB.OS before, but to recap, it's the name for the new underlying system that will power all Mercedes-Benz cars and trucks in the near future. This isn't just MBUX, the multimedia interface. It goes much deeper into the underlying computer architecture controlling everything including assisted driving tech, climate control and other creature comforts, as well as electric charging for EV versions and, yes, infotainment as well.
For the Sprinter, this will mean a way for fleets to stay updated with current technology through downloadable updates. It'll also give fleet managers better information about EV battery health and range, plus better routing to charging stations. Since the system uses artificial intelligence, it can also use sensors to predict if a component, such as the 12-volt battery in the van, is going to fail in the near future and recommend a replacement before it occurs, which would help reduce downtime. It will also allow the integration of third-party apps, such as fleet management apps.
New van architecture
This new platform will serve multiple roles, including underpinning the upcoming Sprinter as well as VLE and VLS vans. These two "grand limousines" focus on premium passenger hauling, with gas-powered and electric versions in the pipeline; we’ll see the electric VLE sometime next year.
The new van architecture promises a great degree of flexibility, though. It's too soon to say how much will be shared between the passenger-oriented VLE and VLS and the more commercial-grade Sprinter, so calling it a common platform might be a stretch. In other words, nobody should expect the VLS to just be a super-fancy Sprinter. But it will be interesting to see how the two different goals of the platform influence each other.