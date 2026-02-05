Mercedes-AMG Will 'Double Down on SUVs.' Here's What's Coming Soon

Midsize and compact SUVs are planned as well

Schiebe said Mercedes-AMG has found a "sweet spot" within the midsize segment, and it plans to expand its lineup accordingly. We already learned about the company's plans to ditch the four-cylinder AMG C 63 sedan in favor of a new six-cylinder C 53.

"We will use our hugely loved six-cylinder, which you may know from the CLE 53," Schiebe said. Because the new C-Class will share a lot of its underpinnings with the recently revealed 2027 GLC, it stands to reason that an AMG GLC 53 could be in the cards.

Similarly, AMG variants of the company's new small cars are planned. The new CLA sedan is just now hitting the road, and Mercedes-Benz previously confirmed plans to launch new GLA and GLB SUVs based on this architecture.

"There will definitely be an AMG version of the CLA," Schiebe said. And while he wouldn't outright confirm plans to build an AMG GLA or GLB, he said, "There will be more cars in the entry segment as AMG versions." That certainly sounds like a couple of pint-sized AMG SUVs are on the way.