- Mercedes-AMG will add new SUVs — both gas and electric — to its lineup.
- An SUV coupe version of the AMG GT XX is coming, likely with more than 1,000 horsepower.
- AMG versions of the GLA, GLB and GLC SUVs are in the works as well.
Mercedes-AMG Will 'Double Down on SUVs.' Here's What's Coming Soon
Midsize, compact and super-high-performance SUVs are all in the cards
Last year, Mercedes-Benz kicked off a massive product offensive that'll see 40 brand-new or heavily updated cars launch by the end of 2027. AMG — the company's performance arm — is a major part of that strategy, with its own ambitious target of selling 200,000 cars annually. How is AMG boss Michael Schiebe planning to meet that goal?
"We will definitely expand our portfolio. We will definitely double down on SUVs," Schiebe said in an interview Thursday. SUVs currently account for more than 50% of the brand's sales, and Schiebe said "demand is still growing."
A 1,000+ horsepower EV SUV? Yep, it's coming
Later this year, Mercedes-AMG plans to launch its wild Formula 1-inspired four-door previewed by the GT XX concept. This car means serious business; it has axial flux motors and the simulated sound and feel of a V8 engine. The concept was said to produce 1,341 horsepower and boast a 223-mph top speed, and the production car shouldn't be far off those claims.
Following the launch of the sedan, Mercedes-AMG will introduce an SUV variant of the GT XX with the same ludicrous power figures. But that won't be all.
"We will also have a coupe variant of the off-roader," Schiebe said. This is still several years away, however; the sedan and standard SUV will arrive first, with the SUV coupe to follow.
Midsize and compact SUVs are planned as well
Schiebe said Mercedes-AMG has found a "sweet spot" within the midsize segment, and it plans to expand its lineup accordingly. We already learned about the company's plans to ditch the four-cylinder AMG C 63 sedan in favor of a new six-cylinder C 53.
"We will use our hugely loved six-cylinder, which you may know from the CLE 53," Schiebe said. Because the new C-Class will share a lot of its underpinnings with the recently revealed 2027 GLC, it stands to reason that an AMG GLC 53 could be in the cards.
Similarly, AMG variants of the company's new small cars are planned. The new CLA sedan is just now hitting the road, and Mercedes-Benz previously confirmed plans to launch new GLA and GLB SUVs based on this architecture.
"There will definitely be an AMG version of the CLA," Schiebe said. And while he wouldn't outright confirm plans to build an AMG GLA or GLB, he said, "There will be more cars in the entry segment as AMG versions." That certainly sounds like a couple of pint-sized AMG SUVs are on the way.