V8-Powered Mercedes-AMG CLE 63 Is Coming Soon, But Not This Year

Mercedes-Benz is cooking up a V8-powered version of its CLE coupe, and it'll be on the road "sooner than you think." That's the word from Mercedes-Benz USA CEO Adam Chamberlain, who sat down with me at the world premiere of the new GLE and GLS SUVs in Alabama this week.

"I'm super excited about that car," Chamberlain said. "That's a brand-shaper."

The AMG CLE 63 will be powered by Mercedes' new M177 Evo engine, a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with a flat-plane crankshaft design that allows for faster, higher revving and better overall performance. This engine debuted in the 2027 S-Class, where it combines with a mild hybrid system to produce 530 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque.

"That new flat-plane V8 is amazing," Chamberlain said.