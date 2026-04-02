- What's happening: Mercedes-Benz will soon offer a V8-powered version of the CLE coupe.
- Why it matters: The AMG CLE 63 should have at least 530 horsepower and will compete with the BMW M4.
- Edmunds says: Mercedes says the CLE 63 won't arrive this year, but it'll show up "sooner than you think."
V8-Powered Mercedes-AMG CLE 63 Is Coming Soon, But Not This Year
The CLE 63 will use Merc's new 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8
Mercedes-Benz is cooking up a V8-powered version of its CLE coupe, and it'll be on the road "sooner than you think." That's the word from Mercedes-Benz USA CEO Adam Chamberlain, who sat down with me at the world premiere of the new GLE and GLS SUVs in Alabama this week.
"I'm super excited about that car," Chamberlain said. "That's a brand-shaper."
The AMG CLE 63 will be powered by Mercedes' new M177 Evo engine, a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with a flat-plane crankshaft design that allows for faster, higher revving and better overall performance. This engine debuted in the 2027 S-Class, where it combines with a mild hybrid system to produce 530 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque.
"That new flat-plane V8 is amazing," Chamberlain said.
It's unclear how much power the AMG CLE 63 will offer. But even if the aforementioned 530 hp and 553 lb-ft carried over unchanged, that'd represent a big jump over the six-cylinder CLE 53's 443 hp and 413 lb-ft. It'd also line up nicely against the BMW M4 Competition, which offers as much as 523 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque from its 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six.
Chamberlain said North America will be the biggest market for the CLE 63. The U.S. alone is expected to account for more than 90% of global sales.
Where else will this V8 engine end up? Aside from the S-Class, it's coming to both the new GLE 580 and GLS 580 SUVs. When asked if the V8 will be used in the C-Class and E-Class models, Chamberlain said that's "unconfirmed," though Mercedes-AMG previously teased a high-power, limited-run CLE Mythos that's almost certainly going to use V8 power.
Chamberlain said the CLE 63 will not debut in 2026, but it'll arrive "sooner than you think." I expect to see this V8-powered baddie on the road sometime early next year.