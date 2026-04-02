V8-Powered Mercedes-AMG CLE 63 Is Coming Soon, But Not This Year

The CLE 63 will use Merc's new 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 coupe front
  • What's happening: Mercedes-Benz will soon offer a V8-powered version of the CLE coupe.
  • Why it matters: The AMG CLE 63 should have at least 530 horsepower and will compete with the BMW M4.
  • Edmunds says: Mercedes says the CLE 63 won't arrive this year, but it'll show up "sooner than you think."

Mercedes-Benz is cooking up a V8-powered version of its CLE coupe, and it'll be on the road "sooner than you think." That's the word from Mercedes-Benz USA CEO Adam Chamberlain, who sat down with me at the world premiere of the new GLE and GLS SUVs in Alabama this week.

"I'm super excited about that car," Chamberlain said. "That's a brand-shaper."

The AMG CLE 63 will be powered by Mercedes' new M177 Evo engine, a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with a flat-plane crankshaft design that allows for faster, higher revving and better overall performance. This engine debuted in the 2027 S-Class, where it combines with a mild hybrid system to produce 530 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. 

"That new flat-plane V8 is amazing," Chamberlain said.

See 88 2026 Mercedes-Benz CLE vehicles for sale near you
See All for Sale
Mercedes-AMG CLE badge

It's unclear how much power the AMG CLE 63 will offer. But even if the aforementioned 530 hp and 553 lb-ft carried over unchanged, that'd represent a big jump over the six-cylinder CLE 53's 443 hp and 413 lb-ft. It'd also line up nicely against the BMW M4 Competition, which offers as much as 523 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque from its 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six.

Chamberlain said North America will be the biggest market for the CLE 63. The U.S. alone is expected to account for more than 90% of global sales.

Where else will this V8 engine end up? Aside from the S-Class, it's coming to both the new GLE 580 and GLS 580 SUVs. When asked if the V8 will be used in the C-Class and E-Class models, Chamberlain said that's "unconfirmed," though Mercedes-AMG previously teased a high-power, limited-run CLE Mythos that's almost certainly going to use V8 power.

Chamberlain said the CLE 63 will not debut in 2026, but it'll arrive "sooner than you think." I expect to see this V8-powered baddie on the road sometime early next year.

Consider These Recommendations
by

I'm Steven Ewing, Edmunds' director of editorial content. I've been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and I was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. I've also contributed to publications like Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and more. I've worked in the automotive industry since 2003. From testing prototype cars in the Arctic Circle to spilling a beer on a Formula 1 driver at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, there's always an interesting story to tell.

edited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile magazine.

Get More Edmunds Car News in Your Inbox

Pricing

Edmunds suggests you pay
$65,489
23 for sale near you
Prices based on sales in VA thru 3/23/26
Final assembly in Germany
Related information

Latest Automotive News

Related Automotive News

Other models

Back to Top

Join Edmunds

Receive pricing updates, shopping tips & more!

Back to Top