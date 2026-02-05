- The Mercedes-AMG C 63's four-cylinder plug-in hybrid powertrain will be phased out.
- The C 63 will replaced by a C 53, powered by the turbocharged inline-six from the AMG CLE 53.
- Expect the new C 53 to debut in the second half of 2026.
Confirmed: Mercedes-AMG C 63 Will Be Replaced by a 6-Cylinder C 53
AMG's powerful turbo-four is being phased out due to stricter emissions regulations
Not a fan of the four-cylinder engine in the Mercedes-AMG C 63 sedan? Yeah, neither am I. Which is why I'm happy to confirm that the C 63 will soon be phased out, replaced by a new C 53 powered by the 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine from the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53.
Mercedes-AMG boss Michael Schiebe confirmed the news during an interview Thursday. Schiebe said the company will be "replacing our four-cylinder" with the inline-six and that "the engine will also come to the C-Class."
"That means we will also have C 53 in our portfolio," Schiebe continued. "We're taking the combustion engine from the CLE 53. No hybrid engine — pure inline six-cylinder."
That "no hybrid" is an important clarifier. The C 53 will not use the plug-in hybrid version of the 3.0-liter inline-six used in the AMG E 53 sedan and wagon, which makes a combined 577 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque.
In the current CLE 53 coupe and convertible, the 3.0-liter engine makes 443 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque. That's a far cry from the 671 hp and 752 lb-ft produced by the current C 63's 2.0-liter engine and plug-in hybrid powertrain. But consider this: When we raced the C 63 in Edmunds U-Drags, it was absolutely smoked by a 543-hp BMW M3 CS. In other words, power isn't everything. And for those who do need proper rip-snorting AMG grunt, you can bet the company's new V8 engine will make its way into both the C- and CLE-Class cars.
The decision to discontinue the four-cylinder engine — called M139 internally — isn't a mea culpa from Mercedes-AMG.
"Under the regulations of EU7, it's quite difficult to carry [the four-cylinder engine] into the future," Schiebe said. "That's why we will stop offering the M139 and in the midsize segment we will replace it with the inline six-cylinder."
The new C-Class sedan will debut in the coming months, meaning the AMG C 53 variant should be revealed in the second half of 2026. Considering the C-Class shares its architecture with the new GLC, I'll bet the AMG 53 powertrain shows up in the SUV too — but that's a story for another day.