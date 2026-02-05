Confirmed: Mercedes-AMG C 63 Will Be Replaced by a 6-Cylinder C 53

Not a fan of the four-cylinder engine in the Mercedes-AMG C 63 sedan? Yeah, neither am I. Which is why I'm happy to confirm that the C 63 will soon be phased out, replaced by a new C 53 powered by the 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine from the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53.

Mercedes-AMG boss Michael Schiebe confirmed the news during an interview Thursday. Schiebe said the company will be "replacing our four-cylinder" with the inline-six and that "the engine will also come to the C-Class."

"That means we will also have C 53 in our portfolio," Schiebe continued. "We're taking the combustion engine from the CLE 53. No hybrid engine — pure inline six-cylinder."