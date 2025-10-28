- Mazda introduced two new concepts at this year's Japan Mobility Show.
- The Vision X-Coupe and Vision X-Compact are examples of what Mazda will build in the near future.
- The Vision X-Coupe also debuts a Mazda-built technology that captures tailpipe emissions.
Mazda's Vision X-Coupe Concept Sucks Up Its Own CO2
It also looks fantastic and we hope Mazda actually builds it
Mazda has revealed two new concepts at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show. The Vision X-Compact and the Vision X-Coupe are basically what Mazda sees itself creating in the not-too-distant future. But perhaps the most interesting part of all of this is the news that Mazda has a plan to pull CO2 straight out of your car's exhaust.
The new technology is called Mazda "Mobile Carbon Capture." While details are light at the moment, the idea is that the Vision X-Coupe will literally harvest the carbon emissions from its tailpipe and recycle them. Where and how they're stored, Mazda hasn't said. It did say, however, that the captured carbon can then be used to boost plant production or make high-performance carbon materials.
The Vision X-Coupe is also designed to run on carbon-neutral fuels. Mazda sees a future where what powers your car isn't gasoline, but instead refined microalgae. According to Mazda, as microalgae grow, they store oils in their cells. Those oils can be extracted and refined into fuel. The catch is that it took an 11,000-liter tank of microalgae to make 1 liter of fuel — not exactly the most efficient ratio, but the concept and the tech are brand-new, and it's nice that Mazda was able to prove it can pull this off.
As for the Vision X-Coupe itself, it's more of a gran coupe (à la the BMWs of the world) with four doors and four seats. From some angles, it looks like a lengthened, future-proofed version of the current Mazda 3 hatchback — but it does take Mazda's Kodo design language to the next level. We have to say, we like what we're seeing here, inside and out.
Power comes from a plug-in hybrid system that's made up of a turbocharged two-rotor rotary engine and an electric motor. Mazda says the system makes 503 horsepower in total and can travel 99 miles on battery power alone. When using the rotary engine, Mazda says that range jumps to almost 500 miles.
Whatever the case, we hope something like this (or the Iconic SP concept) makes it to production in the near future. We like your ideas, Mazda, but the time to start building them is on the horizon.
Live photos by Steven Ewing