Mazda's Vision X-Coupe Concept Sucks Up Its Own CO2

The new technology is called Mazda "Mobile Carbon Capture." While details are light at the moment, the idea is that the Vision X-Coupe will literally harvest the carbon emissions from its tailpipe and recycle them. Where and how they're stored, Mazda hasn't said. It did say, however, that the captured carbon can then be used to boost plant production or make high-performance carbon materials.

The Vision X-Coupe is also designed to run on carbon-neutral fuels. Mazda sees a future where what powers your car isn't gasoline, but instead refined microalgae. According to Mazda, as microalgae grow, they store oils in their cells. Those oils can be extracted and refined into fuel. The catch is that it took an 11,000-liter tank of microalgae to make 1 liter of fuel — not exactly the most efficient ratio, but the concept and the tech are brand-new, and it's nice that Mazda was able to prove it can pull this off.