American Autonomy: How Lucid and Rivian Plan to Deliver What Tesla Just Keeps Promising

But while Musk continues to make more promises, two American rivals have been quietly working on the self-driving problem. Unlike Tesla, Lucid and Rivian are taking a build-first, hype-later approach.

This article looks at what it takes to actually deliver autonomous driving safely and at scale, focusing on the progress of automaker-led plans, specifically those of what I like to call America's "E-Three" EV companies: Lucid, Rivian and Tesla.

Perception: Sensing the world

Mercedes-Benz was the first and so far only automaker to offer a Level 3 (eyes-off) autonomous vehicle to customers in the U.S. The option was offered on select vehicles sold in California and Nevada, the only states where the car was allowed to take over. (Patchwork autonomy laws across different states are a different issue for another time.)

The Mercedes Drive Pilot system relies on high-definition maps captured using lidar — among a host of other sensors including cameras, radar and ultrasonics — to sense the surroundings and determine the vehicle's precise location. Owners couldn't get very far, and neither did this program. Mercedes-Benz's next shot at autonomy has already been previewed on the new CLA, and it's much simpler, a Level 2 (eyes-on) system that does without pricey lidar sensors or the high-def maps their output is checked against.