- What's new: Lucid showed off an autonomous robotaxi concept.
- Why it matters: Dubbed Lunar, this robotaxi would rival the Tesla Cybercab.
- Edmunds says: The Lunar is purely a concept for now; Lucid has no immediate plans to put this robotaxi into production.
Lucid Could Build a Robotaxi. Here's What It Would Look Like
It'll be based on the company's upcoming midsize EV platform
Lucid's new midsize EV platform will soon underpin the Cosmos, Earth and a third unnamed SUV. But in addition to those vehicles, Lucid says the midsize architecture could spawn an autonomous robotaxi.
Lucid showed a concept of such a robotaxi during its Investor Day event in New York on Thursday. Dubbed Lunar, the two-door, two-seat robotaxi shares its underpinnings with the company's upcoming midsize EVs, as well as its 36-inch dashboard-spanning infotainment display.
Visually, the Lunar isn't too dissimilar from Tesla's robotaxi, with a blob-y hatchback shape and two seats inside. When asked why the robotaxi wouldn't be a four-door with four or five seats like the other midsize EVs, a Lucid representative said that the vast majority of taxi and rideshare trips only involve one passenger. There's a large trunk too, with space for several pieces of luggage.
To be clear: Lucid isn't actively working on developing such a robotaxi for immediate production. Rather, the company says that if there's demand — and if it could find a partner, like Uber — it's possible to create such a taxi using its upcoming midsize platform.