Lucid Could Build a Robotaxi. Here's What It Would Look Like

Lucid's new midsize EV platform will soon underpin the Cosmos, Earth and a third unnamed SUV. But in addition to those vehicles, Lucid says the midsize architecture could spawn an autonomous robotaxi.

Lucid showed a concept of such a robotaxi during its Investor Day event in New York on Thursday. Dubbed Lunar, the two-door, two-seat robotaxi shares its underpinnings with the company's upcoming midsize EVs, as well as its 36-inch dashboard-spanning infotainment display.