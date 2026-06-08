- What's new: The Gravity SUV is getting Lucid's hands-free driving tech.
- Why it matters: This update should help Lucid's EV better compete with other luxury SUVs.
- Edmunds says: The real test will be how well this system performs in the real world — something we look forward to doing soon.
Lucid Gravity Gets Hands-Free Driving and Adaptive High-Beams Via Over-the-Air Update
Hands-free driving leads a list of tech improvements for Lucid's electric SUV
Lucid is rolling out a handful of tech upgrades via over-the-air updates for its luxury electric Gravity SUV. Chief among these upgrades is a new hands-free driving feature which Lucid is unimaginatively (but straightforwardly) calling Hands-Free Drive Assist.
Partially automated driving comes to the Gravity
Hands-Free Drive Assist works on compatible highways in the United States and controls steering, acceleration and braking. It includes an automatic lane change feature that allows the Gravity to initiate passing slower traffic.
This tech is similar to the Super Cruise hands-free system offered by General Motors. We were not all that impressed by the Lucid Gravity's adaptive cruise control when testing the luxury SUV, so hopefully this new system is a noticeable improvement.
Better navigation with more detailed charging information
The Gravity's built-in navigation system now integrates Google Maps, which allows drivers to see improved business details, ratings, photos and parking information. Lucid also claims it has improved its charging station listings with more accurate real-time availability.
The charging page on the Gravity's infotainment has also been upgraded, giving more detailed information about the SUV's battery temperature and expected peak charging performance before you plug in.
Adaptive headlights improve nighttime driving
The Gravity also now features adaptive headlights on DreamDrive Premium and DreamDrive 2 Pro models. This feature dynamically adjusts the high-beam headlights on the go, carving out lighting around oncoming traffic to reduce glare while also illuminating turns. It's a technology more and more automakers are deploying in the U.S., and we look forward to using it on the Gravity.