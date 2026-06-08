Lucid Gravity Gets Hands-Free Driving and Adaptive High-Beams Via Over-the-Air Update

Lucid is rolling out a handful of tech upgrades via over-the-air updates for its luxury electric Gravity SUV. Chief among these upgrades is a new hands-free driving feature which Lucid is unimaginatively (but straightforwardly) calling Hands-Free Drive Assist.

Partially automated driving comes to the Gravity

Hands-Free Drive Assist works on compatible highways in the United States and controls steering, acceleration and braking. It includes an automatic lane change feature that allows the Gravity to initiate passing slower traffic.

This tech is similar to the Super Cruise hands-free system offered by General Motors. We were not all that impressed by the Lucid Gravity's adaptive cruise control when testing the luxury SUV, so hopefully this new system is a noticeable improvement.