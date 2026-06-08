Lucid Gravity Gets Hands-Free Driving and Adaptive High-Beams Via Over-the-Air Update

Hands-free driving leads a list of tech improvements for Lucid's electric SUV

2026 Lucid Gravity Touring driving
  • What's new: The Gravity SUV is getting Lucid's hands-free driving tech.
  • Why it matters: This update should help Lucid's EV better compete with other luxury SUVs.
  • Edmunds says: The real test will be how well this system performs in the real world — something we look forward to doing soon.

Lucid is rolling out a handful of tech upgrades via over-the-air updates for its luxury electric Gravity SUV. Chief among these upgrades is a new hands-free driving feature which Lucid is unimaginatively (but straightforwardly) calling Hands-Free Drive Assist. 

Partially automated driving comes to the Gravity

Hands-Free Drive Assist works on compatible highways in the United States and controls steering, acceleration and braking. It includes an automatic lane change feature that allows the Gravity to initiate passing slower traffic. 

This tech is similar to the Super Cruise hands-free system offered by General Motors. We were not all that impressed by the Lucid Gravity's adaptive cruise control when testing the luxury SUV, so hopefully this new system is a noticeable improvement. 

2026 Lucid Gravity Touring interior

Better navigation with more detailed charging information

The Gravity's built-in navigation system now integrates Google Maps, which allows drivers to see improved business details, ratings, photos and parking information. Lucid also claims it has improved its charging station listings with more accurate real-time availability.

The charging page on the Gravity's infotainment has also been upgraded, giving more detailed information about the SUV's battery temperature and expected peak charging performance before you plug in. 

2026 Lucid Gravity Touring driving

Adaptive headlights improve nighttime driving

The Gravity also now features adaptive headlights on DreamDrive Premium and DreamDrive 2 Pro models. This feature dynamically adjusts the high-beam headlights on the go, carving out lighting around oncoming traffic to reduce glare while also illuminating turns. It's a technology more and more automakers are deploying in the U.S., and we look forward to using it on the Gravity.

2026 Lucid Gravity Touring driving
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Jake Sundstrom has worked in the automotive industry since 2017. He has written hundreds of car-related articles. Jake is currently an Editor for CarMax and has also contributed to National Hot Rod Association publications. When he's not driving cars, he's eating takeout inside of them (probably burgers, burritos or pizza).

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Steven Ewing is Edmunds' director of editorial content. An automotive journalist for more than half of his life, Ewing's been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and he was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. He's also contributed to publications like Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and more. Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. From testing prototype cars in the Arctic Circle to spilling a beer on a Formula 1 driver at the 24 Hours of Le Mans (oops), he's always got an interesting story to tell.

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