Lucid Cosmos and Earth: Everything We Know About Lucid's $50K Midsize EVs

Two of Lucid's new midsize EVs will be called Cosmos and Earth. Derek Jenkins, the company's senior vice president of design and brand, confirmed the names during Lucid's Investor Day event in New York on Thursday, and said that a third, yet-to-be-named EV will be built on this new midsize platform as well.

The Cosmos, Lucid's first midsize EV, is expected to launch before the end of 2026 and will be priced around $50,000 to start. Seen in the teaser above, the Cosmos will be a more style-focused electric crossover — think Polestar 3 — but will compete squarely with the Tesla Model Y. The Earth and third EV will have more traditional, upright shapes, and Jenkins said they will be more rugged in design and execution.

Marc Winterhoff, Lucid's interim CEO, said that the Cosmos and Earth will share around 95% of their parts, so expect these EVs to be very similar.

Jenkins confirmed a few of the Cosmos' preliminary specifications during the Investor Day presentation. The SUV should be capable of accelerating to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds — nearly a full second quicker than the dual-motor Polestar 3 we tested in late 2024. The EV is also expected to be quite efficient, with Jenkins estimating efficiency of around 4.5 miles per kilowatt-hour. A Tesla Model Y can achieve around 4 miles per kWh.