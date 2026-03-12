- What's new: Lucid's next two EVs will be called Cosmos and Earth.
- Why it matters: The Cosmos and Earth are two of three new midsize EVs coming from Lucid in the next couple of years.
- Edmunds says: With a starting price around $50,000, these new midsize EVs will make Lucid more accessible to a larger swath of customers.
Lucid Cosmos and Earth: Everything We Know About Lucid's $50K Midsize EVs
Lucid's first midsize EV is expected to arrive in late 2026, priced around $50,000
Two of Lucid's new midsize EVs will be called Cosmos and Earth. Derek Jenkins, the company's senior vice president of design and brand, confirmed the names during Lucid's Investor Day event in New York on Thursday, and said that a third, yet-to-be-named EV will be built on this new midsize platform as well.
The Cosmos, Lucid's first midsize EV, is expected to launch before the end of 2026 and will be priced around $50,000 to start. Seen in the teaser above, the Cosmos will be a more style-focused electric crossover — think Polestar 3 — but will compete squarely with the Tesla Model Y. The Earth and third EV will have more traditional, upright shapes, and Jenkins said they will be more rugged in design and execution.
Marc Winterhoff, Lucid's interim CEO, said that the Cosmos and Earth will share around 95% of their parts, so expect these EVs to be very similar.
Jenkins confirmed a few of the Cosmos' preliminary specifications during the Investor Day presentation. The SUV should be capable of accelerating to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds — nearly a full second quicker than the dual-motor Polestar 3 we tested in late 2024. The EV is also expected to be quite efficient, with Jenkins estimating efficiency of around 4.5 miles per kilowatt-hour. A Tesla Model Y can achieve around 4 miles per kWh.
Lucid did not reveal the midsize EV's battery size or expected range, though the company did say that in order to hypothetically achieve 300 miles of range, an all-wheel-drive Cosmos would need a 69-kWh pack. Lucid's current EVs, the Air and Gravity, are some of the longest-range EVs you can buy. The Lucid Air Dream Edition went 505 miles on the Edmunds EV Range Test.
Emad Dlala, Lucid's senior vice president of engineering and software, confirmed the Cosmos, Earth and third EV will use an 800-volt battery, meaning it'll be capable of fast charging speeds. It'll also use a new drive motor design, something Lucid calls Atlas.
Inside, all of Lucid's midsize vehicles will use a new multimedia setup housed on a single 36-inch display. Jenkins said there will still be physical controls for various vehicle functions, and a new AI virtual assistant will be part of the infotainment setup. Jenkins also said the midsize EV will have more cargo volume than other vehicles in the segment, though that'll likely be the case for one of the more upright-shaped midsize EVs rather than the Cosmos.
Look for the Cosmos to debut later this year with the Earth and third EV following shortly thereafter.