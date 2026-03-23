Edmunds, Dodgers and Tommy Edman Team Up for Another Winning Season in Car Shopping

A winning collaboration continues in LA

Following a standout first year that connected the Edmunds brand with LA baseball fans, Edmunds is extending its partnerships with the back-to-back World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers and superutility player Tommy Edman for the 2026 season.

Los Angeles has long been a key market for Edmunds. Headquartered in Santa Monica, the company has spent decades helping Angelenos navigate the nation's largest car market while empowering millions of drivers nationwide with trusted car shopping insights and tools.

"Last season gave us a great opportunity to connect the Edmunds brand with Dodgers fans in a way that felt authentic to Los Angeles, while also spotlighting our upgraded appraisal tool that delivers up to three real offers for car owners," said Alison Steinlauf Anziska, Edmunds' senior vice president of marketing. "Extending our partnerships with the Dodgers and Tommy allows us to keep building on that momentum while highlighting the superutility nature of Edmunds as a platform designed to help drivers research, buy and sell cars with confidence."

Where fans will see Edmunds on the diamond this season

Throughout the 2026 season, Edmunds branding will continue appearing across the Los Angeles Dodgers digital ecosystem, including the team's website, email newsletters and social media channels. Campaign content featuring Edman will also be shared across his social platforms, bringing the partnership directly to fans online.

Fans tuning into games will also hear Edmunds brand mentions during radio play-by-play broadcasts and digital livestreams on AM 570 LA Sports.

At Dodger Stadium, Edmunds will also connect with fans in person through activations during select home games, along with sweepstakes opportunities featuring tickets and exclusive game-day experiences.

The collaboration will also include a fan survey connecting Dodgers fandom with Edmunds' automotive insights, exploring driving habits and vehicle preferences among fans across Los Angeles.

Through these touchpoints, fans will continue discovering Edmunds' online car shopping tools, including the ability to browse millions of new and used vehicle listings, and receive a free appraisal and up to three offers on their vehicle.

Edmunds and Edman: Versatility in action

Dodgers superutility player and playoff hero Tommy Edman is returning to the Edmunds lineup this season, once again bringing his trademark versatile skillset to the campaign.

Edman is known for his ability to contribute across the field, shifting seamlessly between infield and outfield positions while delivering timely hits throughout the batting order. That adaptability helped power the Dodgers' recent championship run and continues to make him one of the team’s most valuable multi-position players.

It's also why Edmunds and Edman are teaming up again this season.

"Tommy's ability to step in wherever the Dodgers need him reflects what Edmunds delivers for car shoppers," said Alison Steinlauf Anziska, Edmunds' senior vice president of marketing. "Whether someone is researching vehicles, comparing prices, exploring inventory or getting an offer for their current car, Edmunds provides the tools and insights drivers need to cover every base."

Last year's campaign introduced fans to Edmunds' vehicle appraisal tool through its "Edman on the Street" ad creative, where Edman surprised Angelenos with real offers for their cars.

This season, the spotlight expands to highlight the broader set of resources available to drivers, from vehicle research and expert reviews to inventory search and pricing insights.

Helping drivers make smarter plays in a complex car market

The extended partnerships come at a time when drivers are navigating a complex automotive landscape shaped by ongoing affordability pressures.

"In today's market, consumers need clarity and confidence more than ever," said Anziska. "That's exactly what Edmunds is here to provide — trusted guidance that helps drivers make smarter decisions for their lifestyles and budgets."

Edmunds says

As its partnerships with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tommy Edman move into their second season, Edmunds continues investing in growing awareness of its car shopping tools in the nation's largest car market while helping Dodgers fans and drivers everywhere make smarter decisions about their next vehicle.

Stay tuned for more at edmunds.com/car-news.