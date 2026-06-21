2027 Chevy Bolt: What's It Like to Live With?

What we bought and why

The base 2027 Bolt costs $28,995 including a mandatory destination charge, but you can easily crest $40,000 for an RS model with options like charging adapters, Super Cruise hands-free driving assist, a wireless charging pad and more. We wanted to keep it simple — and cheap — so we went for a Bolt LT and only added the Comfort package, which includes a power driver's seat, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. That brings the as-tested price of this Bolt to a cool $29,990. Not bad in a world where the average new car transaction price is hovering around $50K.

(Full disclosure: Edmunds purchased this vehicle for the purpose of evaluation.)