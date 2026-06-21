- What's new: Chevrolet brought the subcompact Bolt EV back for 2027, and we added one to our One-Year Road Test fleet.
- Why it matters: The Bolt is one of the few new EVs you can buy for less than $30,000. As tested, ours stickers at $29,990.
- Edmunds says: The Bolt is a great alternative to vehicles like the Nissan Leaf and Chevy's own Equinox EV. How will it fare over a year? Read on to find out.
2027 Chevy Bolt: What's It Like to Live With?
Chevy's affordable EV is back for a limited time, so we picked one up for a year of testing
The Chevy Bolt is back! After initially discontinuing this little electric runabout, Chevrolet decided to bring the Bolt back for a limited time. It's one of the few ways to get an EV for less than $30,000 these days, and after being impressed with the Bolt's performance at our track and on the Edmunds EV Range Test, we decided to bring one home for a full year of thorough testing to see what the reborn Bolt is like to live with day to day.
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What we bought and why
The base 2027 Bolt costs $28,995 including a mandatory destination charge, but you can easily crest $40,000 for an RS model with options like charging adapters, Super Cruise hands-free driving assist, a wireless charging pad and more. We wanted to keep it simple — and cheap — so we went for a Bolt LT and only added the Comfort package, which includes a power driver's seat, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. That brings the as-tested price of this Bolt to a cool $29,990. Not bad in a world where the average new car transaction price is hovering around $50K.
(Full disclosure: Edmunds purchased this vehicle for the purpose of evaluation.)
Going for the standard Bolt LT versus the RS doesn't affect this car's performance. Every Bolt comes with a 65-kWh battery pack and a single electric motor on the front axle, producing 210 horsepower and 169 lb-ft of torque. Our tester rolls on 17-inch wheels and the whole thing looks pretty snazzy in Marina Blue.
Inside, the Bolt is a mixed bag. We love that the 11-inch digital gauge cluster and 11.3-inch infotainment display are standard, but we hate that — like General Motors' other EVs — Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are not supported. Our Bolt has cloth seats, enough space for five passengers, and a small but useful cargo area. It ought to be a solid little runabout. We look forward to living with it for 12 months.
2027 Chevrolet Bolt LT
Edmunds test results
|Battery
|65 kWh
|Motors
|one
|Power
|210 hp
|Torque
|169 lb-ft
|Transmission
|single-speed automatic
|Driveline
|front-wheel drive
|Weight
|3,804 pounds
|0-30 mph
|3.3 seconds
|0-45 mph
|5.0 seconds
|0-60 mph
|7.1 seconds
|0-75 mph
|10.0 seconds
|Quarter mile
|15.2 seconds @ 94.2 mph
|Lateral grip (200-foot skidpad)
|0.84 g
|60-0 mph braking
|124 feet
|Sound level at idle
|33.4 dB
|Sound level at 70 mph
|66.5 dB
How is the Bolt's real-world range?
- EPA-estimated range: 262 miles
- Edmunds-tested range: 290 miles
- EPA-estimated efficiency: 28 kWh / 100 miles
- Edmunds-tested efficiency: 26.2 kWh / 100 miles
Tech troubles from day one
"Since there’s no CarPlay or Android Auto in GM's electrics, the Bolt relies entirely on the Google Built-In system. That system requires some sort of internet connection to work, and our Bolt's connection is wonky at best. When I first got into the Bolt there was no map. Nothing. I could add an address if I wanted to, but there was nothing but a blank screen, and there was no data connection of any sort so voice programming and even traffic info was a no-go. Luckily I know my way home, and the next day the map was back, but with only a 2G connection. That gave me a map to look at and traffic info, but was otherwise functionally useless for anything else." — Keith Buglewicz