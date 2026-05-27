- What's new: We bought a 2026 Toyota RAV4 XLE Premium hybrid for our One-Year Road Test fleet.
- Why it matters: The RAV4 was the best-selling SUV in America in 2025 and remains one of the most important sub-$40,000 vehicles you can buy.
- Edmunds says: We'll be spending a year and 20,000 miles with this RAV4 to see how it holds up to real-world long-term use.
We Bought a 2026 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid. Here's What It's Like to Live With
The Toyota RAV4 is one of America's best-selling vehicles, so we're testing the redesigned version for one year and 20,000 miles
Toyota sold nearly 480,000 RAV4s in the U.S. last year, making it the country's best-selling SUV by a long shot. That also means there's a lot riding on the success of the newly updated RAV4. Is Toyota able to meaningfully improve its compact crossover without fixing what isn't broken? That's what we're going to find out.
We've added a 2026 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid to the Edmunds One-Year Road Test fleet. We'll be living with Toyota's superstar for 12 months and 20,000 miles (at least). Here's where you'll find all our updates about this bread-and-butter small SUV.
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What we got and why
Toyota sells the RAV4 in a whole bunch of trim levels: LE, SE, XLE Premium, Woodland, XSE, Limited and GR Sport. A traditional hybrid powertrain is standard, but some models are available with a plug-in powertrain that delivers extra performance and longer electric-only driving range. Prices range from right around $32,000 on the base end to as much as $50,000 for the plug-in-only GR Sport.
With so many RAV4s to choose from, we decided to play it smart and go straight for the heart of the market. Our RAV4 is an XLE Premium with front-wheel drive (all-wheel drive is optional) and the standard hybrid powertrain. Ours is painted in dark blue (Toyota calls it Blueprint) and only has a few options, including all-weather floor liners ($339), black badge overlays ($89), low-profile crossbars ($320) and a rear bumper protector ($130). Add in a $1,450 destination charge, and our RAV4 has an as-tested price of $38,428.
(Full disclosure: Edmunds purchased this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.)
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Edmunds suggests you pay
Because we got the XLE Premium, we don't have features like the 20-inch wheels, the RAV4's larger 12.9-inch touchscreen, a sunroof or some advanced driving aids. But what we do have is a nicely equipped small SUV that still offers good bang for the buck.
Our car comes with 18-inch wheels (that we wish weren't black, but oh well), a 10.5-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, LED headlights, a power driver's seat and more.
Will we miss the added amenities of a more generously equipped (and costly) RAV4? We'll find out over the next 12 months.
Tested: Here's how our RAV4 performed
2026 Toyota RAV4 XLE Premium FWD
Edmunds test results
|Engine
|2.5-liter inline-four hybrid
|Power
|226 hp
|Transmission
|CVT
|Driveline
|front-wheel drive
|Fuel economy (city/hwy/combined)
|47/40/43 mpg
|Weight
|3,612 pounds
|0-30 mph
|3.3 seconds
|0-45 mph
|5.3 seconds
|0-60 mph
|7.8 seconds
|0-75 mph
|11.3 seconds
|Quarter mile
|15.8 seconds @ 89.6 mph
|Lateral grip (200-foot skidpad)
|0.85 g
|60-0 mph braking
|127 feet
RAV4 vs. the world
We rated 10 compact SUVs, all with starting prices under $40,000. There isn't a bad buy in the bunch. But how does our RAV4 stack up? Watch the video below to find out.