We Bought a 2026 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid. Here's What It's Like to Live With

What we got and why

Toyota sells the RAV4 in a whole bunch of trim levels: LE, SE, XLE Premium, Woodland, XSE, Limited and GR Sport. A traditional hybrid powertrain is standard, but some models are available with a plug-in powertrain that delivers extra performance and longer electric-only driving range. Prices range from right around $32,000 on the base end to as much as $50,000 for the plug-in-only GR Sport.

With so many RAV4s to choose from, we decided to play it smart and go straight for the heart of the market. Our RAV4 is an XLE Premium with front-wheel drive (all-wheel drive is optional) and the standard hybrid powertrain. Ours is painted in dark blue (Toyota calls it Blueprint) and only has a few options, including all-weather floor liners ($339), black badge overlays ($89), low-profile crossbars ($320) and a rear bumper protector ($130). Add in a $1,450 destination charge, and our RAV4 has an as-tested price of $38,428.

(Full disclosure: Edmunds purchased this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.)