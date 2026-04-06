2026 Subaru Outback: What's It Like to Live With?

We bought a turbocharged Outback Touring for a 20,000-mile test

2026 Subaru Outback front 3/4
  • The 2026 Subaru Outback is the model's most significant redesign yet.
  • This tall wagon presents a great alternative to vehicles like the Honda Passport or Toyota 4Runner.
  • We bought a loaded Outback Touring XT to test over the course of one year and 20,000 miles.

The Subaru Outback has evolved. Once a rugged-ish wagon, the redesigned 2026 model is basically a bona fide sport-utility vehicle doing light wagon cosplay. It's got seating for five passengers, lots of cargo space, generous ground clearance and standard all-wheel drive. And it definitely looks ... unique. Yeah. Unique.

Subaru's new Outback brings with it a host of new multimedia and driver assistance technologies, and you can still get it with an optional turbocharged engine. Our One-Year Road Test fleet includes a number of rugged five-passenger SUVs, including the Honda Passport and Toyota 4Runner. How will Subaru's Outback fare alongside these over the course of one year and 20,000 miles? We're about to find out.

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2026 Subaru Outback Touring rear 3/4

What did we get?

While we often tend to buy mid-spec, mainstream versions of our cars, we decided to go for the gold and get a fully loaded Outback Touring with the optional turbocharged engine. The reason? Subaru finally offers a hands-free highway driving assist system, and it's only available on the new Outback's range-topping Touring models.

We got our Outback in Sapphire Blue with a black leather interior, and since the Touring comes with all the bells and whistles, there were no additional options to select. As tested, our Outback cost $49,445 including the mandatory $1,450 destination charge. (Full disclosure: Edmunds purchased this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.)

2026 Subaru Outback Touring dashboard

A base Outback costs $36,445 including destination, and if you're all about off-roading — or just appreciate some outdoorsy vibes — the Wilderness model starts at $46,445. If Subaru offered its hands-free driving tech on other trims, we'd have probably ordered a lower-spec Limited, which does without upgraded Nappa leather and ventilated front seats.

Subaru's somewhat ancient 2.5-liter flat-four engine comes standard in the Outback, producing 180 horsepower and 178 lb-ft of torque. But rather than listen to our staff complain about a lack of performance over the course of a year, we sprung for the more powerful 2.4-liter turbocharged flat-four, with a healthy 260 hp and 277 lb-ft. How's it perform? How's the fuel economy? Scroll down to find out.

Tested: Here's how the Outback performed

Skip table
2026 Subaru Outback Touring XT
Edmunds test results
Engine2.4-liter turbo flat-4
Power260 hp
Torque277 lb-ft
TransmissionCVT
Drivelineall-wheel drive
Fuel economy (city/hwy/combined)21/29/24 mpg
Weight3,981 pounds
0-30 mph3.1 seconds
0-45 mph4.7 seconds
0-60 mph6.8 seconds
0-75 mph9.8 seconds
Quarter mile15.2 seconds @ 92.5 mph
Lateral grip (200-foot skidpad)0.81 g
60-0 mph braking129 feet
Sound level at idle40.8 dB
Sound level at 70 mph64.2 dB
Price as tested$49,445
2026 Subaru Outback front 3/4

How is the Outback's real-world fuel economy?

  • EPA fuel economy rating: 24 mpg combined (21 city/29 highway)
  • Edmunds' observed fuel economy: 22.3 mpg
  • Best fill: 26.2 mpg
  • Worst fill: 15.3 mpg
  • Best range: 395.2 miles
  • Miles driven: 2,043 miles

Outback vs. Forester: Is bigger really better?

"We don't blame you for cross-shopping these two popular SUVs. The compact Forester has a lot going for it, including the option of a hybrid powerplant. But for about five thousand dollars more, the midsize Outback provides a bit more space for both people and things, better tech and a better ride quality overall." — Emme Hall

Click here to read the full story.

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by

I'm Steven Ewing, Edmunds' director of editorial content. I've been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and I was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. I've also contributed to publications like Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and more. I've worked in the automotive industry since 2003. From testing prototype cars in the Arctic Circle to spilling a beer on a Formula 1 driver at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, there's always an interesting story to tell.

edited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile magazine.

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