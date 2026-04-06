- The 2026 Subaru Outback is the model's most significant redesign yet.
- This tall wagon presents a great alternative to vehicles like the Honda Passport or Toyota 4Runner.
- We bought a loaded Outback Touring XT to test over the course of one year and 20,000 miles.
2026 Subaru Outback: What's It Like to Live With?
We bought a turbocharged Outback Touring for a 20,000-mile test
The Subaru Outback has evolved. Once a rugged-ish wagon, the redesigned 2026 model is basically a bona fide sport-utility vehicle doing light wagon cosplay. It's got seating for five passengers, lots of cargo space, generous ground clearance and standard all-wheel drive. And it definitely looks ... unique. Yeah. Unique.
Subaru's new Outback brings with it a host of new multimedia and driver assistance technologies, and you can still get it with an optional turbocharged engine. Our One-Year Road Test fleet includes a number of rugged five-passenger SUVs, including the Honda Passport and Toyota 4Runner. How will Subaru's Outback fare alongside these over the course of one year and 20,000 miles? We're about to find out.
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What did we get?
While we often tend to buy mid-spec, mainstream versions of our cars, we decided to go for the gold and get a fully loaded Outback Touring with the optional turbocharged engine. The reason? Subaru finally offers a hands-free highway driving assist system, and it's only available on the new Outback's range-topping Touring models.
We got our Outback in Sapphire Blue with a black leather interior, and since the Touring comes with all the bells and whistles, there were no additional options to select. As tested, our Outback cost $49,445 including the mandatory $1,450 destination charge. (Full disclosure: Edmunds purchased this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.)
A base Outback costs $36,445 including destination, and if you're all about off-roading — or just appreciate some outdoorsy vibes — the Wilderness model starts at $46,445. If Subaru offered its hands-free driving tech on other trims, we'd have probably ordered a lower-spec Limited, which does without upgraded Nappa leather and ventilated front seats.
Subaru's somewhat ancient 2.5-liter flat-four engine comes standard in the Outback, producing 180 horsepower and 178 lb-ft of torque. But rather than listen to our staff complain about a lack of performance over the course of a year, we sprung for the more powerful 2.4-liter turbocharged flat-four, with a healthy 260 hp and 277 lb-ft. How's it perform? How's the fuel economy? Scroll down to find out.
Tested: Here's how the Outback performed
2026 Subaru Outback Touring XT
Edmunds test results
|Engine
|2.4-liter turbo flat-4
|Power
|260 hp
|Torque
|277 lb-ft
|Transmission
|CVT
|Driveline
|all-wheel drive
|Fuel economy (city/hwy/combined)
|21/29/24 mpg
|Weight
|3,981 pounds
|0-30 mph
|3.1 seconds
|0-45 mph
|4.7 seconds
|0-60 mph
|6.8 seconds
|0-75 mph
|9.8 seconds
|Quarter mile
|15.2 seconds @ 92.5 mph
|Lateral grip (200-foot skidpad)
|0.81 g
|60-0 mph braking
|129 feet
|Sound level at idle
|40.8 dB
|Sound level at 70 mph
|64.2 dB
|Price as tested
|$49,445
How is the Outback's real-world fuel economy?
- EPA fuel economy rating: 24 mpg combined (21 city/29 highway)
- Edmunds' observed fuel economy: 22.3 mpg
- Best fill: 26.2 mpg
- Worst fill: 15.3 mpg
- Best range: 395.2 miles
- Miles driven: 2,043 miles
Outback vs. Forester: Is bigger really better?
"We don't blame you for cross-shopping these two popular SUVs. The compact Forester has a lot going for it, including the option of a hybrid powerplant. But for about five thousand dollars more, the midsize Outback provides a bit more space for both people and things, better tech and a better ride quality overall." — Emme Hall