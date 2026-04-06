2026 Subaru Outback: What's It Like to Live With?

The Subaru Outback has evolved. Once a rugged-ish wagon, the redesigned 2026 model is basically a bona fide sport-utility vehicle doing light wagon cosplay. It's got seating for five passengers, lots of cargo space, generous ground clearance and standard all-wheel drive. And it definitely looks ... unique. Yeah. Unique.

Subaru's new Outback brings with it a host of new multimedia and driver assistance technologies, and you can still get it with an optional turbocharged engine. Our One-Year Road Test fleet includes a number of rugged five-passenger SUVs, including the Honda Passport and Toyota 4Runner. How will Subaru's Outback fare alongside these over the course of one year and 20,000 miles? We're about to find out.

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