What we got and why

Hyundai offers the 2026 Palisade Hybrid in four trim levels: SEL, SEL Premium, Limited and Calligraphy. (There's a new top-level Calligraphy Black Ink trim for 2027.) All of 'em come with the same 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder hybrid powertrain, and while front-wheel drive is standard, all-wheel drive is available across the board for an extra $2,000. In its most efficient SEL guise, the Palisade Hybrid is expected to return 33 mpg city, 35 mpg highway and 34 mpg combined. We opted for the Limited with all-wheel drive. This reduces the fuel economy estimates to 29 mpg city, 30 mpg highway and 29 mpg combined, which still isn't too bad for a three-row SUV.

Hyundai offers the Palisade Hybrid in some neat colors — Galaxy Maroon and Titan Green are some staff favorites — but ours is done up in Ecotronic Gray, which is a no-cost option. (Only the horribly named Creamy White is a $500 upcharge.) As tested, our Palisade Hybrid costs $55,590, including the mandatory $1,600 destination fee.

(Full disclosure: While we often purchase the vehicles in our One-Year Road Test fleet, Hyundai loaned Edmunds this Palisade Hybrid for the purposes of evaluation.)