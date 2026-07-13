- What's new: We're putting a Hyundai Palisade Hybrid through a 12-month, 20,000-mile test.
- Why it matters: The Palisade Hybrid was our Edmunds Top Rated SUV and Best of the Best award winner for 2026.
- Edmunds says: Will we still feel the same about our award winner after a year? Read on to find out.
2026 Hyundai Palisade Hybrid: What's It Like to Live With?
We're putting our Edmunds Top Rated SUV through a one-year, 20,000-mile test
The Hyundai Palisade Hybrid was the big winner in the 2026 Edmunds Top Rated awards, taking home the honor of Top Rated SUV and being named our Best of the Best. It's a vehicle we recommend without hesitation, so we're putting our money where our mouth is — figuratively, at least — and living with a 2026 Palisade Hybrid for a one-year, 20,000-mile in-depth test.
Curious about what else we're living with in our One-Year Road Test garage? Check out the whole fleet here.
Jump to:
What we got and why
Hyundai offers the 2026 Palisade Hybrid in four trim levels: SEL, SEL Premium, Limited and Calligraphy. (There's a new top-level Calligraphy Black Ink trim for 2027.) All of 'em come with the same 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder hybrid powertrain, and while front-wheel drive is standard, all-wheel drive is available across the board for an extra $2,000. In its most efficient SEL guise, the Palisade Hybrid is expected to return 33 mpg city, 35 mpg highway and 34 mpg combined. We opted for the Limited with all-wheel drive. This reduces the fuel economy estimates to 29 mpg city, 30 mpg highway and 29 mpg combined, which still isn't too bad for a three-row SUV.
Hyundai offers the Palisade Hybrid in some neat colors — Galaxy Maroon and Titan Green are some staff favorites — but ours is done up in Ecotronic Gray, which is a no-cost option. (Only the horribly named Creamy White is a $500 upcharge.) As tested, our Palisade Hybrid costs $55,590, including the mandatory $1,600 destination fee.
(Full disclosure: While we often purchase the vehicles in our One-Year Road Test fleet, Hyundai loaned Edmunds this Palisade Hybrid for the purposes of evaluation.)
Save as much as $4,770 with Edmunds
Edmunds suggests you pay
We've spent lots of time with the Palisade Calligraphy, and while it's super-duper nice, we don't think we're missing out on too much by sticking with the less expensive Limited. We still have features like a robust infotainment system, leather upholstery, heated/cooled front seats, second-row captain's chairs, power-folding third-row seats and so much more.
What are we missing by not getting the Calligraphy? Nothing crucial. The Limited doesn't get Hyundai's remote parking assist, UV-C sterilization lighting in the center console, digital rearview mirror, head-up display, built-in dashcam, rain-sensing wipers, front-seat leg cushion extenders, second-row power-adjustable seats with the nifty relaxation mode, a few extra-advanced driver assistance features, etc. The Limited also rolls on 20-inch wheels rather than the Calligraphy's 21s, though this might actually end up being a boon for ride comfort. We'll find out over the next 12 months.
2026 Hyundai Palisade Hybrid Limited AWD
Edmunds test results
|Engine
|2.5-liter turbo I4 hybrid
|Battery
|1.6 kWh
|Power
|258 hp
|Torque
|260 lb-ft
|Transmission
|six-speed automatic
|Driveline
|all-wheel drive
|Fuel economy (city/hwy/combined)
|29/30/29 mpg
|Weight
|4,937 pounds
|0-30 mph
|2.8 seconds
|0-45 mph
|4.5 seconds
|0-60 mph
|7.0 seconds
|0-75 mph
|10.2 seconds
|Quarter mile
|15.2 seconds @ 92.7 mph
|60-0 mph braking
|0.83 g
|Lateral grip (200-foot skidpad)
|125 feet
|Sound level at idle
|32.5 dB
|Sound level at 70 mph
|64.5 dB
|Price as tested
|$55,590