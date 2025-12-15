- We added a 2026 Honda Passport to our One-Year Road Test fleet.
- Honda fully redesigned its two-row midsize SUV for 2026
- We'll be putting it through its paces on- and off-road.
2026 Honda Passport TrailSport: What's It Like to Live With?
Honda fully redesigned the Passport and we've added one to our fleet for a one-year, 20,000-mile test
The new Honda Passport is off to a great start. It recently won a comparison test against the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Toyota 4Runner and currently sits at the top of our rankings for midsize two-row SUVs. That in mind, it's no surprise that we added a 2026 Honda Passport to our One-Year Road Test fleet. When an SUV makes this strong of a first impression, it's worth testing over the long haul.
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What did we get?
Honda essentially offers the Passport two ways. There's the mainstream RTL or the rugged TrailSport, both of which can be had with Blackout design packages. We opted to go for a TrailSport Elite without the Blackout option, and it's fully loaded with a suite of advanced driving aids, a 10.2-inch digital gauge cluster, 12.3-inch central infotainment touchscreen, premium Bose stereo, heated and cooled front seats, a heated steering wheel — the list goes on.
The only extra-cost option we added was $455 Ash Green Metallic paint, which looks rad. Including a $1,495 destination charge, our 2026 Passport TrailSport costs $54,400. Edmunds often purchases vehicles for our One-Year Road Test program, but this Passport was loaned to us by Honda for the purposes of evaluation.
Regardless of trim level, every Passport uses the same engine: a 3.5-liter V6 with 285 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque. Combined with all-wheel drive, the EPA estimates our Passport should return 18 mpg in the city, 23 mpg on the highway, and 20 mpg combined. We're looking forward to validating these numbers over the next 20,000 miles of driving.
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2026 Honda Passport TrailSport
Edmunds test results
|Engine
|3.5-liter V6
|Power
|285 hp
|Transmission
|10-speed automatic
|Driveline
|all-wheel drive
|Fuel economy (city/highway/combined)
|18/23/20 mpg
|Weight
|4,780 pounds
|0-30 mph
|3.1 seconds
|0-45 mph
|5.3 seconds
|0-60 mph
|8.0 seconds
|0-75 mph
|11.7 seconds
|Quarter mile
|16.0 seconds @ 87.2 mph
|Lateral grip (200-foot skid pad)
|0.82 g
|60-0 mph braking
|128 feet
|Sound level at idle
|42.9 dB
|Sound level at 70 mph
|65.8 dB
|Sound level at full throttle
|76.6 dB
Check out the new wheels on our Honda Passport
"If you're like me, you probably spend an inordinate amount of time playing around with different online car configurators. They're fun ways to pass the time when you're, oh, I don't know, stuck on a Zoom or Microsoft Teams call that definitely could've been an email. But they're also good for learning about cool colors or dealer-installed options you might not've otherwise known about. Case in point: the new set of wheels on our 2026 Honda Passport." — Steven Ewing
Honda Passport vs. Subaru Outback
"It's been a while since we've come across a Subaru that we really liked. This is usually due to reasons tied to interior quality, driving refinement, and technology that felt dated from the day it was introduced. Enter the new 2026 Subaru Outback, which is coming along with potential fixes for … all of those issues. That's why when it came to picking a competitor to put it against, we went straight for something awesome: The Honda Passport, which we think is currently the best SUV that the company makes. The question we're trying to answer is straightforward: Has the Outback improved enough to be considered among the best two-row midsize SUVs?" — Brian Wong
A winter driving review of the Honda Passport
"The Honda Passport has passed most of our tests with flying colors. But up until recently, the TrailSport we have in our garage has been limited to use on sunny Southern California roads — I wanted to change that. So, for an end-of-year ski trip to Mammoth, California, I decided to put our Passport TrailSport to the test in a true winter environment. And snow it did. Over the course of my weeklong stay, Mammoth was subjected to more than 2 feet of freshly laid powder. Temperatures never crept above 57 degrees ambient (despite always feeling colder). That's not the toughest environment for a car, but it's more than enough to make digging through snowy berms and driving on iced-over roads a regular occurrence." — Nick Yekikian
The Honda Passport is a masterclass of interior design
"Something I often wonder about driving a brand new vehicle is whether or not the designers actually, you know, drive them on a regular basis. Between features hidden behind a touchscreen, buttons that aren't really buttons, and a dearth of cupholders, many modern vehicle interiors feel more interested in showing off the latest tech rather than providing a useful home base for the driver. The Honda Passport is not one of those vehicles. Honda redesigned its two-row midsize SUV for 2026 and we quickly added one to our One-Year Road Test fleet. I spent two weeks behind the wheel of the Passport over the Thanksgiving holiday and was blown away by how much I enjoyed it." — Jake Sundstrom