2026 Acura Integra Type S: Here's What It's Like to Live With

What we got and why

OK, yes, the Integra Type S is a couple years old. But that doesn't make it any less compelling. Hot hatchbacks are staff favorites; we love the blend of turbo power, a manual transmission and functional cargo-carrying abilities. To that, the Integra adds niceties like soft leather seats, a great stereo and easy-to-use tech. Why wouldn't we want to test one for a year?

The Integra Type S is also one of our favorite sports cars. It's based on the Honda Civic Type R, which is a giant-slaying hot hatch — arguably one of the biggest bangs for your buck on the market today. In the Integra, a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine makes 320 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque, and the six-speed manual transmission has an automatic rev-matching feature that makes downshifts quicker and smoother. It also makes the Integra a lot easier to drive day to day.

(Full disclosure: Acura loaned Edmunds this Integra Type S for a year of evaluation.)