- What's new: The Acura Integra Type S — a lovely hot hatch with turbo power and a manual transmission — joins our One-Year Road Test fleet.
- Why it matters: The Integra Type S is a more luxurious version of the Honda Civic Type R and is better to live with day to day.
- Edmunds says: Our car costs $58K as tested, but come on, those $2,226 bronze wheels are a must-have.
2026 Acura Integra Type S: Here's What It's Like to Live With
We're testing Acura's more luxurious version of the Honda Civic Type R for 12 months and 20,000 miles
When we first drove the Acura Integra Type S, we said its "subtle but muscular styling and suspension tweaks make it the more desirable option" compared to the Honda Civic Type R on which it's based. So it's time to see if we truly find it the better buy over the long haul. Welcome, Integra Type S, to the Edmunds One-Year Road Test fleet.
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What we got and why
OK, yes, the Integra Type S is a couple years old. But that doesn't make it any less compelling. Hot hatchbacks are staff favorites; we love the blend of turbo power, a manual transmission and functional cargo-carrying abilities. To that, the Integra adds niceties like soft leather seats, a great stereo and easy-to-use tech. Why wouldn't we want to test one for a year?
The Integra Type S is also one of our favorite sports cars. It's based on the Honda Civic Type R, which is a giant-slaying hot hatch — arguably one of the biggest bangs for your buck on the market today. In the Integra, a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine makes 320 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque, and the six-speed manual transmission has an automatic rev-matching feature that makes downshifts quicker and smoother. It also makes the Integra a lot easier to drive day to day.
(Full disclosure: Acura loaned Edmunds this Integra Type S for a year of evaluation.)
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Edmunds suggests you pay
For 2026, Acura added its awesome Double Apex Blue Pearl paint to the Integra Type S' options list, so naturally, we had to go with that. We also very kindly asked Acura to fit our car with the accessory bronze wheels — a $2,226 dealer-installed add-on — because, well, just look at it. Inside, our car has the black/cream two-tone interior, complete with a digital instrument cluster, heated seats, a 9-inch color touchscreen multimedia system, an ELS stereo and more.
The 2026 Integra Type S starts at $55,195 including a $1,295 destination charge. Double Apex Blue is a $600 option, and with the aforementioned $2,226 wheels, the as-tested price of our ITS comes to $58,021. That's a decent chunk of change for a compact car, but considering the breadth of the Integra's abilities, it doesn't raise our eyebrows. We'll see if we feel the same way after 12 months.
2026 Acura Integra Type S
Edmunds test results
|Engine
|2.0-liter turbo inline-4
|Power
|320 hp
|Torque
|310 lb-ft
|Transmission
|six-speed manual
|Driveline
|front-wheel drive
|Fuel economy (city/hwy/combined)
|21/28/24 mpg
|Weight
|3,217 pounds
|0-30 mph
|2.6 seconds
|0-45 mph
|4.3 seconds
|0-60 mph
|5.8 seconds
|0-75 mph
|8.3 seconds
|Quarter mile
|14.2 seconds @ 103 mph
|60-0 mph braking
|109 feet
|Lateral grip (200-foot skidpad)
|1.05 g
|Sound level at idle
|45.5 dB
|Sound level at 70 mph
|69.3 dB
|Price as tested
|$58,021
Test notes: Track time with the Integra Type S
Here's what vehicle test editor Gabriel Vega Cortés had to say about driving the Integra Type S around the Edmunds test track.
Acceleration: "This is one tricky car to launch. Wheelspin is the enemy here, and the line between not enough throttle (bogging the engine down) and too much throttle is very fine. So, while Acura claims 5.2 seconds to 60 mph, good luck trying to replicate that in the real world without ideal conditions (i.e., a prepped surface) and a willingness to destroy the car in the process. Still, the Integra has more power than anyone could ever want, and it pulls hard all the way down the acceleration straight once it's hooked up."
Braking: "Pretty strong performance here as well, even if the brakes didn't feel like they were properly bedded in during the break-in miles. Pedal travel was long, and the pedal itself felt a little softer than I expected. Still, 109 feet is impressive, although it's somewhat expected given this car's relatively low weight. There's no odd side-to-side movement while slowing down, and the Type S delivered consistent results run after run."
Handling: "Pretty fantastic. It's so grippy, and it's easy to feel right at the limit of grip. Its steering is much quicker than I expected (this is my first time in a Type S), and it only wakes up feedback-wise in the firmer modes. In the Comfort setting, it's pretty numb. The Sport setting was the nicest still because some of the steering's added weight slows the speed of your inputs, counteracting the rack's inherent quickness. I'm a big fan. Lateral body movements are minimal, giving you a clearer picture of what the tires are up to. Push hard enough, and it'll understeer, but you can get it to rotate by lifting off the gas aggressively. What a lovely thing to drive."