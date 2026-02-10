2025 Volvo EX30: What's It Like to Live With?

What we bought and why

The EX30 is billed as an entry-level luxury EV, but make no mistake, it brings the goods. The base price is about what you'd pay for a Tesla Model 3 — or, at least it was; the current political situation may change that dramatically. Our EX30 is a well-equipped Ultra trim, with a price of $47,895 when you include the $1,295 destination charge. The good news is that this price includes pretty much everything you'd want, including a full suite of advanced driver assists, a solid-sounding Harman Kardon audio system, a panoramic glass roof and a bunch of other features many other European manufacturers make you pay extra for. The sole option we chose was the $500 Climate package, which adds heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. Less than $50,000 for a loaded European luxury electric vehicle, even a tiny one, is pretty good.

The EPA says the EX30 can go up to 261 miles on a charge, but that's for the yet-to-be-released single-motor version. Our test car's twin motors produce a combined 400 lb-ft of torque, enough to drain the 69-kWh battery in 253 miles while delivering 0-60 mph times in the mid-3-second range. Volvo also says the EX30 can charge at a rate of up to 153 kW, replenishing the battery from 10% to 80% in just 27 minutes. Testing that claim, and seeing if it holds true over the long haul, is part of what we'll be doing with our Volvo.

While the EX30 is smaller on the outside than a Mini Countryman, this Volvo is clever with its interior space. There's plenty of headroom for taller drivers, and although it'd be a tight squeeze in the back with three across, two should be reasonably comfortable. The cargo area is one spot where the little Volvo's larger European rivals have a clear advantage, but even though there's a little less than 13 cubic feet behind the rear seats, it's a useful shape and easy to access and there's some additional space under the adjustable floor.