- We've added the electric Volvo EX30 to our One-Year Road Test fleet.
- The Volvo promises a lot of features and performance for the price.
- Will it charm us over the next year?
2025 Volvo EX30: What's It Like to Live With?
Volvo's subcompact EV joins us for a 20,000-mile test
Electric vehicles continue to proliferate into every niche imaginable, and the 2025 Volvo EX30 fills a small — literally — but pivotal hole in the brand's portfolio. Slotting in size below the electric EX40, and the rest of the company's lineup for that matter, the EX30 is one of the least expensive Volvo models you can buy right now. The diminutive Volvo's U.S. release was initially delayed while the company sorted out production issues, but now that it's here, we purchased one for our One-Year Road Test fleet.
Jump to:
What we bought and why
The EX30 is billed as an entry-level luxury EV, but make no mistake, it brings the goods. The base price is about what you'd pay for a Tesla Model 3 — or, at least it was; the current political situation may change that dramatically. Our EX30 is a well-equipped Ultra trim, with a price of $47,895 when you include the $1,295 destination charge. The good news is that this price includes pretty much everything you'd want, including a full suite of advanced driver assists, a solid-sounding Harman Kardon audio system, a panoramic glass roof and a bunch of other features many other European manufacturers make you pay extra for. The sole option we chose was the $500 Climate package, which adds heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. Less than $50,000 for a loaded European luxury electric vehicle, even a tiny one, is pretty good.
The EPA says the EX30 can go up to 261 miles on a charge, but that's for the yet-to-be-released single-motor version. Our test car's twin motors produce a combined 400 lb-ft of torque, enough to drain the 69-kWh battery in 253 miles while delivering 0-60 mph times in the mid-3-second range. Volvo also says the EX30 can charge at a rate of up to 153 kW, replenishing the battery from 10% to 80% in just 27 minutes. Testing that claim, and seeing if it holds true over the long haul, is part of what we'll be doing with our Volvo.
While the EX30 is smaller on the outside than a Mini Countryman, this Volvo is clever with its interior space. There's plenty of headroom for taller drivers, and although it'd be a tight squeeze in the back with three across, two should be reasonably comfortable. The cargo area is one spot where the little Volvo's larger European rivals have a clear advantage, but even though there's a little less than 13 cubic feet behind the rear seats, it's a useful shape and easy to access and there's some additional space under the adjustable floor.
Save as much as $4,912 with Edmunds
Every time a new EV comes along, the headlines are all about bigger size, more range and, of course, more money. The EX30 is about the same size and range as the departed Chevrolet Bolt EV, bucking that trend by being one of the smallest electric cars on the market, and with a range that's far behind most modern electrics. Instead, the EX30 encourages its buyers to be smart about charging, and in exchange they get a small, fun, premium-branded and surprisingly quick car that's perfect for day-to-day driving in the city. It could be a winning formula; Chevrolet managed to sell more than 140,000 Bolts in the U.S., albeit at a much lower price. A yearlong road test will determine if the EX30 remains compelling or if size really does matter.
Instrumented testing results
2025 Volvo EX30 Twin Motor Ultra
Edmunds test results
|Engine
|dual electric motors
|Power
|422 hp
|Torque
|400 lb-ft
|Transmission
|single-speed automatic
|Driveline
|all-wheel drive
|Edmunds observed range
|256 miles
|Weight
|4,190 pounds
|0-30 mph
|1.6 seconds
|0-45 mph
|2.4 seconds
|0-60 mph
|3.5 seconds
|0-75 mph
|5.0 seconds
|Quarter mile
|11.8 seconds @ 112.1 mph
|Lateral grip (200-foot skid pad)
|0.86 g
|60-0 mph braking
|120 feet
|Sound level at idle
|40.5 dB
|Sound level at 70 mph
|63.8 dB
|Sound level at full throttle
|67.7 dB
|Price as tested
|$48,395
How's the Volvo EX30's range?
- EPA-estimated range: 253 miles
- Edmunds' observed range: 256 miles
Our EX30 is as quick as a Porsche 911
"The EX30 ripped off a 3.6-second 0-60 mph run — the exact same time as a Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet we tested on the same day. Even if you don't put the EX30 in its performance all-wheel-drive setting, just getting in and mashing the throttle results in a 3.9-second sprint. That's massively quick for such an unassuming electric crossover. Then again, it does have 422 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque." — Steven Ewing
A software update fixed our EX30's most annoying problem
"When we last checked in on our cute little Volvo EX30, it was incessantly beeping due to a road sign notification feature that could not be turned off. To put this annoyance into context, it's a 22-mile drive from my home in northeast Los Angeles to Edmunds HQ in Santa Monica, California, and over the course of that drive, the EX30's infotainment system sounded its 'bok' chime 27 times. That's 54 notifications in one daily commute. You can see how that'd get real old real quick." — Steven Ewing
Volvo EX30 vs. Tesla Model Y
"With both the Tesla and the Volvo taking up residence in our garage as part of our One-Year Road Test program within the past few months, we felt compelled to put them into a head-to-head battle for supremacy. Yes, there's a big difference in size between these two, but when you look at how much they cost, there's some overlap because you can actually buy an entry-level Model Y for roughly what our EX30 costs." — Brian Wong