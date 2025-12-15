- We added a 2025 Subaru Forester Hybrid to our One-Year Road Test fleet.
- This is Subaru's first hybrid without a plug.
- The exterior design is all new, but some carryover interior tech remains.
2025 Subaru Forester Hybrid: What's It Like to Live With?
We'll be putting Subaru's hybrid-powered Forester to the test for one year and 20,000 miles
Subaru was early to the compact SUV game with the first Forester, which came out for the 1997 model year. Fast-forward nearly 30 years and Subaru is on its sixth Forester — and with a new hybrid engine no less. Sounds like a good reason to add a 2025 Subaru Forester Hybrid to our One-Year Road Test fleet.
What did we get?
Our test vehicle is a 2025 Forester Limited Hybrid, which is on the nicey-nice end of the trim ladder, topped only by the Touring Hybrid. Our Forester is painted in Autumn Green Metallic, aka "that green color Subarus always seem to be." All-wheel drive is standard, with modes that enhance traction on various terrains like mud and snow. The Forester rides on 18-inch alloy wheels 8.7 inches above the ground, which is pretty up there for this class of SUVs. Inside, the Limited comes with black heated leather seats, a Harman/Kardon audio system, an 11.6-inch touchscreen, standard EyeSight advanced driver assist systems, and a set of $156 dealer-installed rubber floor mats. Aside from the floor mats there are no other options, so the total price comes out to $42,586, including the $1,420 destination charge.
While Edmunds often purchases vehicles for the One-Year Road Test fleet, Subaru loaned this Forester Hybrid to us for the purposes of evaluation.
Under the hood is Subaru's new hybrid system, and it's a darn sight better than the old one that quietly disappeared from the Crosstrek a few years ago. This one puts out a combined 194 horsepower, 14 more hp than the standard gas engine, and routes its power to all four wheels through a continuously variable automatic transmission. At our test track, a similar Forester Hybrid took 8.8 seconds to get to 60 mph from a standstill. That's on the slow side for the class and notably pokey compared to the Honda CR-V hybrid (8.0 seconds) and the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid (7.8 seconds). On the flip side, the EPA says the Forester should get 35 mpg in mixed driving, which ... also trails both the Honda and the Toyota by 2 mpg and 4 mpg, respectively.
If you're wondering why we didn't get the off-roady Wilderness trim, it's because the 2025 version is still based on the previous-generation Forester. Why not wait? Well, when the new version goes on sale it won't be available with the hybrid engine, and the hybrid is one of the main reasons we wanted to check out the new Forester in the first place.
Instrumented testing results
2025 Subaru Forester Hybrid Limited
Edmunds test results
|Engine
|2.5-liter flat-4 with two electric motors
|Power
|194 hp
|Transmission
|continuously variable transmission
|Driveline
|all-wheel drive
|Fuel economy (city/highway/combined)
|35/34/35 mpg
|Weight
|3,896 pounds
|0-30 mph
|3.0 seconds
|0-45 mph
|5.5 seconds
|0-60 mph
|8.8 seconds
|0-75 mph
|13.3 seconds
|Quarter mile
|16.4 seconds @ 84 mph
|Lateral grip (200-foot skid pad)
|0.82 g
|60-0 mph braking
|132 feet
|Sound level at idle
|48.6 dB
|Sound level at 70 mph
|66.8 dB
|Sound level at full throttle
|71.2 dB
|Price as tested
|$40,830
Is our Forester Hybrid one of the best SUVs under $40,000?
Compact SUVs are hot commodities, so we gathered 10 of them to figure out which one is the very best. Every single one of these crossovers has a starting price under $40,000, and most represent an excellent value, even if you spring for the priciest models. With each of these SUVs, we've evaluated how they drive, their onboard tech, passenger and cargo space, comfort and overall value. Then we gave them an Edmunds Rating to rank them from worst to best.
How did our Forester Hybrid compare against heavy hitters like the Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4, Hyundai Tucson and Kia Sportage? Read the full comparison test to find out.
Tech is our Forester Hybrid's Achilles heel
"When discussing the Forester with a co-worker, I noted the infotainment would have fit right in with a brand-new vehicle from 2018. Alas, it is 2025 and the Forester's center touchscreen is one of the worst I've used in quite some time." — Jake Sundstrom, editor