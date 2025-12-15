2025 Subaru Forester Hybrid: What's It Like to Live With?

Under the hood is Subaru's new hybrid system, and it's a darn sight better than the old one that quietly disappeared from the Crosstrek a few years ago. This one puts out a combined 194 horsepower, 14 more hp than the standard gas engine, and routes its power to all four wheels through a continuously variable automatic transmission. At our test track, a similar Forester Hybrid took 8.8 seconds to get to 60 mph from a standstill. That's on the slow side for the class and notably pokey compared to the Honda CR-V hybrid (8.0 seconds) and the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid (7.8 seconds). On the flip side, the EPA says the Forester should get 35 mpg in mixed driving, which ... also trails both the Honda and the Toyota by 2 mpg and 4 mpg, respectively.

If you're wondering why we didn't get the off-roady Wilderness trim, it's because the 2025 version is still based on the previous-generation Forester. Why not wait? Well, when the new version goes on sale it won't be available with the hybrid engine, and the hybrid is one of the main reasons we wanted to check out the new Forester in the first place.

Instrumented testing results