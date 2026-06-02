- What's new: We drove a Mini Countryman S for a year.
- Why it matters: This is Mini's largest model ever, and we wanted to explore if it's a good SUV while retaining some of the brand's character soul.
- Edmunds says: There are more well-rounded options in the luxury SUV space, but the Countryman remains a Mini through and through.
We Spent a Year With a Mini Countryman S. Here's What Our Staff Had to Say
The new Countryman is the largest Mini ever. But has it lost that Mini charm?
Let's face it, the days of Minis being cutesy toys are over. Or are they? We spent a year with a 2025 Mini Countryman S to see if the brand can go bigger and more mainstream while keeping its signature verve alive.
The new Countryman certainly has some spunk to it. The redesigned face might not be the prettiest to look at, but this Mini is certainly more expressive than a Mercedes-Benz GLA or Tesla Model Y. The interior is similarly unique: one round screen in the middle, very little in the way of physical controls, and a mode switch that's labeled "experiences." It's the type of funky that you'll either find kitschy and garish or cute and interesting.
Jump to:
- What did we get?
- Tested: Here's how the Mini Countryman performed
- How is the Mini Countryman's real-world fuel economy?
- Mini Countryman road trip review
- Frustrations with the Mini Countryman's tech
- Is our Mini Countryman better than an Acura ADX?
- Final thoughts: Saying goodbye to our Mini Countryman S
What did we get?
Our British Racing Green IV Countryman S — with the excellent Vescin Vintage Brown leather interior — comes to us pretty much fully loaded. The standard 2.0-liter turbocharged engine makes 241 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque in S models, and all Countrymans (Countrymen?) have all-wheel drive and route power through a dual-clutch automatic gearbox.
Our Mini also gets a few extra packages. The first is the Iconic package, which adds an interior camera, tinted rear windows, power front seats and the Harman Kardon sound system for a pretty steep $3,200. The next is the Favored Style pack, which adds some 20-inch wheels, a body-colored roof and a dark headliner for a much more reasonable $600. Lastly, the Comfort Plus package adds keyless access, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a wireless charging pad and (most importantly) Mini's Active Driving Assistant Professional, which allows for hands-free, eyes-on driving at speeds up to 40 mph — all for $900.
All told, the price for our big Mini is $44,295 including destination. And while Edmunds often purchases vehicles, this Mini was loaned to us from the manufacturer for evaluation.
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2025 Mini Countryman S All4
Edmunds test results
|Engine
|Turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4
|Power
|194 hp
|Transmission
|7-speed automatic
|Driveline
|all-wheel drive
|Fuel economy (city/highway/combined)
|24/32/27 mpg
|Weight
|3,752 pounds
|0-30 mph
|2.5 seconds
|0-45 mph
|4.0 seconds
|0-60 mph
|6.1 seconds
|0-75 mph
|8.9 seconds
|Quarter mile
|14.4 seconds @ 97.3 mph
|Lateral grip (200-foot skidpad)
|0.91 g
|60-0 mph braking
|109.46 feet
|Sound level at idle
|43.8 dB
|Sound level at 70 mph
|65.0 dB
|Sound level at full throttle
|71.0 dB
|Price as tested
|$44,295
Mini Countryman road trip: Leave it in the city
"The 2025 Mini Countryman S has already proven to be a cute, quirky addition to our One-Year Road Test fleet. It's nice to cruise around town in, but what if you want to take it for a longer haul? I recently decided to answer that very question. The Mini's mission would be a trek from Los Angeles to San Francisco. It's not the longest journey ever attempted, but it would be a good test for the Mini. Route 101 is a near-perfect way to slice through California. On the way up, you get to see the Southern California shoreline, the farmland that makes up so much of the middle of the state, and the rocky shores of NorCal." — Nick Yekikian
Mini Countryman tech review: High tech equals high frustration
"I just spent two weeks in our Mini Countryman S, and for me, the bloom is off the rose. I still like the Mini's styling, but this has to be one of the more frustrating cars I've driven in a while. I could echo other sentiments about the stiff ride or the noisy cabin, but instead I want to talk about its tech — specifically the touchscreen-related stuff, which drives me nuts." — Keith Buglewicz
Is our Mini Countryman better than an Acura ADX?
"The extra-small luxury SUV category has come a long way in recent years, stepping up its game in a big way. If you're looking for an entry-level SUV from a luxury brand, the options are your disposal are more plentiful than ever before. Among those choices is the Acura ADX, a new product for the brand that looks to steal some people away from more established cars — like the Mini Countryman, for example. Both of these SUVs cost about $45,000, and they come with all-wheel drive and similar cargo space. These competitors look closely matched on paper, but in the end, there's one clear winner." — Clint Simone
Final thoughts about our Mini Countryman S
After one year with the Mini, opinions are mixed. We agree the Countryman is certainly a Mini in its design and execution — even if it's grown quite large — but overall refinement and the finicky tech interface are problematic. If you like the look and feel of a Mini, the Countryman will not disappoint. But as a small luxury SUV, its quirkiness might also be its biggest compromise.
"I got a lot of favorable comments from bystanders about our Countryman. They wanted to know what it was and how it drove. The distinctiveness inside and out is the Countryman's best quality." — Brent Romans, director, written content
"The Countryman is a genuinely enjoyable small SUV. I took it on a four-hour road trip through torrential rain and it remained composed and confidence-inspiring the entire way. The cabin feels surprisingly spacious for its size, and while the driving experience isn't thrilling, it's refined, comfortable and quietly engaging." — Charlie Barkhorn, cinematographer
"The biggest surprise? I was able to fit a massive dog crate easily in the back seat. I’ve actually had a harder time fitting crates in trucks! I measured to be sure and expected the door handles to get in the way (which they usually do), but to my surprise, it fit perfectly. Success!" — Amy Silliman, director, video operations
"Probably my favorite interior design of the year. I love the woven fabric detailing on the door panel. The circular OLED touchscreen not only matches all of the other rounded edges in the interior; it also sets this car apart from every car using the same 12.3-inch screens from the same suppliers. The patterns projected on the dash are brilliant. The controls for the shifter and the starter feel special. The window switches are super cheap and plasticky, but as a package, I love this." — Duncan Brady, script writer
"I'm not really sure why people hate this thing so much. I'm a fan. Admittedly, I've owned three Minis, so I'm a little biased. Still, this thing has a good amount of BMW feel in how it handles. It's not just a supersized Mini; it will rotate the rear on corner entry, kind of like a Honda Civic Type R will. Sure, it's not perfect, but it's more interesting to drive than any of its direct competitors." — Gabriel Vega Cortés, vehicle test editor