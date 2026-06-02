We Spent a Year With a Mini Countryman S. Here's What Our Staff Had to Say

"The biggest surprise? I was able to fit a massive dog crate easily in the back seat. I’ve actually had a harder time fitting crates in trucks! I measured to be sure and expected the door handles to get in the way (which they usually do), but to my surprise, it fit perfectly. Success!" — Amy Silliman, director, video operations

"Probably my favorite interior design of the year. I love the woven fabric detailing on the door panel. The circular OLED touchscreen not only matches all of the other rounded edges in the interior; it also sets this car apart from every car using the same 12.3-inch screens from the same suppliers. The patterns projected on the dash are brilliant. The controls for the shifter and the starter feel special. The window switches are super cheap and plasticky, but as a package, I love this." — Duncan Brady, script writer

"I'm not really sure why people hate this thing so much. I'm a fan. Admittedly, I've owned three Minis, so I'm a little biased. Still, this thing has a good amount of BMW feel in how it handles. It's not just a supersized Mini; it will rotate the rear on corner entry, kind of like a Honda Civic Type R will. Sure, it's not perfect, but it's more interesting to drive than any of its direct competitors." — Gabriel Vega Cortés, vehicle test editor