2025 Ford Expedition: What's It Like to Live With?

Why did we get it?

Game changers don't come along very often, but this newest Expedition sure feels like one. It has style and presence, the latter of which is hard to avoid considering its gargantuan proportions. But it's also pleasant to drive and surprisingly quick. The interior is modern and forward-thinking, with many functions relegated to touchscreens or other touch-sensitive controls, like the steering wheel switches. But Ford, at first glance, seems to be smart about it. We're curious if our fascination with the tech turns into admiration or annoyance over the long term.

Then there's BlueCruise. This isn't the first Ford we've had with the tech, and frankly, previous iterations have been more hit than miss and a far cry from GM's class-leading Super Cruise. But Ford says it has significantly enhanced the way BlueCruise works, and our first brief experiences seem to confirm that. The Expedition's quiet interior and relatively smooth highway ride give it all the makings of a long-haul road tripper.



Then there are the downsides. We mentioned the tech, which begs the question of whether the new Expedition relies too much on it. Our early impressions of the Expedition's ride quality have also been mixed. The ride quality itself is comfortable, but the body-on-frame construction has more body shake than we'd expect from a modern vehicle. Then there's the fuel economy: The EcoBoost V6 under the hood seems to offer a lot of Boost but not much Eco. We'll see how it does over the long haul.



Finally, you never know when someone on staff might buy a boat.