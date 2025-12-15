2024 Lexus GX 550 One-Year Road Test Verdict: We're Really Gonna Miss This One

What did we get?

Maybe the biggest news with the redesigned GX is the Overtrail trim — that's the one we bought. It has the newest version of a clever Lexus suspension tech that provides big wheel articulation without the typical accompanying body roll, plus an off-road cruise control setup, additional cameras that give you a better view of the trail, and 18-inch wheels wearing 33-inch all-terrain tires.

That last bit is important. This marks the first time a Lexus has shipped with all-terrain rubber in the automaker's 36-year history. Signaling that kind of adventurous ethos is a noteworthy experiment for a company so focused on luxury, and it opens the door for the Overtrail treatment to be applied to other models, namely the full-size LX.

Our 2024 Lexus GX Overtrail is adorned in Incognito gray, a glossy non-metallic hue similar to the Arabian Grey popular on the Mercedes G-Class. We wanted Nori Green Pearl or Earth, but alas, dealers were demanding huge markups.