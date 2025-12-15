- The Lexus GX was fully redesigned for 2024.
- We tested its luxury and off-road chops over one the course of one year and about 20,000 miles.
- At $72,124, ours wasn't cheap, but it proved to be worth the price when compared to other off-road rivals.
2024 Lexus GX 550 One-Year Road Test Verdict: We're Really Gonna Miss This One
We put Lexus' tough and luxurious GX 550 Overtrail through a yearlong test, and we don't want to say goodbye
Some cars in our One-Year Road Test garage are constantly in high demand. The Lexus GX 550 was one of them, and for good reason. It was nice to drive, super functional and, above all, incredibly comfortable. No, it wasn't a favorite of everyone on staff — you really have to want that trucky ride — but as our year of testing wraps up, we're having a hard time giving back the keys. As far as luxury off-roaders go, our GX 550 was hard to beat.
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What did we get?
Maybe the biggest news with the redesigned GX is the Overtrail trim — that's the one we bought. It has the newest version of a clever Lexus suspension tech that provides big wheel articulation without the typical accompanying body roll, plus an off-road cruise control setup, additional cameras that give you a better view of the trail, and 18-inch wheels wearing 33-inch all-terrain tires.
That last bit is important. This marks the first time a Lexus has shipped with all-terrain rubber in the automaker's 36-year history. Signaling that kind of adventurous ethos is a noteworthy experiment for a company so focused on luxury, and it opens the door for the Overtrail treatment to be applied to other models, namely the full-size LX.
Our 2024 Lexus GX Overtrail is adorned in Incognito gray, a glossy non-metallic hue similar to the Arabian Grey popular on the Mercedes G-Class. We wanted Nori Green Pearl or Earth, but alas, dealers were demanding huge markups.
Our example is optioned with a head-up display ($900), stop-and-go adaptive cruise control with lane centering ($840), and a refrigerated center console that recently kept my chocolate bar from melting in the desert ($170). Our window sticker also includes a wireless charging pad ($75), tonneau cover ($170) and a cargo net ($75). Aesthetic options include a black roof ($350) and blacked-out badges ($199), and we also have door edge guards that add $155.
The total purchase price with destination comes to $72,124. That lines up well with GX's most direct competition. A comparable Land Rover Defender 110 will set you back around $80,000, and the cheapest G-wagen will set you back $150K. Even the Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro now starts at $68,350, and that has a lot of the same hardware as this car but with a turbocharged four-cylinder. Honestly, the GX is kind of a steal.
2024 Lexus GX 550 Overtrail
Edmunds test results
|Engine
|3.4-liter turbocharged V6
|Power
|349 hp
|Transmission
|10-speed automatic
|Driveline
|four-wheel drive
|Fuel economy (city/highway/combined)
|15/21/17 mpg
|Weight
|5,568 pounds
|0-30 mph
|2.3 seconds
|0-45 mph
|4.2 seconds
|0-60 mph
|6.69 seconds
|0-75 mph
|10.0 seconds
|Quarter mile
|14.9 seconds @ 90.9 mph
|Lateral grip (200-foot skidpad)
|0.75 g
|60-0 mph braking
|126 feet
|Sound level at idle
|42.4 dB
|Sound level at 70 mph
|66.1 dB
|Sound level at full throttle
|82.5 dB
|Price as tested
|$80,915
How's the Lexus GX 550's fuel economy?
- EPA fuel economy rating: 17 combined (15 city/21 highway)
- Edmunds' observed fuel economy: 17.0 mpg
- Best fill: 23.0 mpg
- Best range: 375.3 miles
Lexus GX 550 road trip review: 1,000 miles of comfort and annoying driver tech
"I drove our 2024 Lexus GX 550 Overtrail 1,000 miles over the past two weeks. Most of my time driving the GX was during a 600-mile road trip. The four of us in the Lexus were part of a 20-person caravan headed to the Hoover Dam, where we'd drop canoes into the Colorado River and paddle south for a couple of days. Over this trip, the GX was comfortable and a bit frustrating because of its tech." — Mike Schmidt
Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro vs. Lexus GX 550 Overtrail
In what feels like one fell swoop, Toyota and by extension Lexus have updated a significant portion of their off-road lineups with the Toyota Tacoma and 4Runner and Lexus GX all receiving full redesigns over a two-year period. The updates are especially significant for the 4Runner and the GX, which both waited roughly 15 years to turn over to a new generation. We couldn't wait to put these two up against each other for two big reasons: They have very different powertrains, a turbocharged four-cylinder hybrid in the 4Runner and a twin-turbocharged V6 in the GX. And they are much, much closer in price than you'd think.
Is the Lexus GX 550 Overtrail a good family car?
"I previously shared my thoughts on our GX 550 Overtrail during an extended road trip — spoiler alert, it's a bit of a mixed bag. For the past month, I drove the Lexus daily, and I learned a lot more about the SUV than I did during my stint behind the wheel for the long haul." — Mike Schmidt
Lexus GX Overtrail vs. Luxury
"I had the opportunity to drive not one but two different trims of the Lexus GX 550. When the redesigned 2024 Lexus GX 550 first arrived at Edmunds headquarters as part of our One-Year Road Test fleet, I was ready to fall in love. On paper, the GX has everything I'd need in an SUV."
"Mind you, this was the Overtrail trim with its aggressive 33-inch tires and off-road setup. As a petite female who prefers Southern California asphalt to rocky trails, I quickly decided I wasn't the demographic Lexus had in mind when it designed the Overtrail. However, when the more civilized 2025 GX 550 Luxury+ trim arrived at our office, I was a bit more certain this GX would deliver the plush, highway-ready ride I craved.
"I was dead wrong." — Jodi Tourkow
Lexus GX tech review: We've got some questions
"Modernization was the goal when Lexus redesigned the GX for the 2024 model year. And overall, you'd have to say mission accomplished. The outgoing GX felt ancient … because it was. With the new model on sale, we purchased an Overtrail example for our One-Year Road Test fleet. And after over 20,000 miles, we have some thoughts."
"The redesigned GX has all the trappings of a modern Toyota/Lexus vehicle. It has a big touchscreen with a clean interface, a whole bunch of advanced driver aids, and lots of other details that make it feel modern. But our team has decided it's not good enough — at least for an SUV that costs more than $70,000. Here's a breakdown of what we like and what we think could use some work." — Jake Sundstrom