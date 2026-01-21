2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EV: What's It Like to Live With?

Finally, we have the $5,000 Plus Group that includes a serious list of add-ons like a wireless charging pad, LED interior lighting, a frunk, power-adjusting steering wheel, and memory functions for the driver’s seat and mirrors, plus a few other niceties. Throw in a $1,000 drive recorder camera and a $3,000 glass roof and audio system update and we get a rather substantial MSRP of $85,965.

Dodge offered a $5,000 discount off the price, bringing that down to just under $82,000 before taxes and fees. For what it’s worth, we're already seeing many Scat Pack Chargers for sale south of $70,000, perhaps showing that Dodge is already having trouble moving these things off dealer lots.

The Charger Daytona Scat Pack (equipped with the Stage 2 upgrade) puts out 670 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque from its dual-motor setup. There’s also a large 100-kWh battery pack with 94 kWh of usable storage, which Dodge says is enough to travel 241 miles. Our own Edmunds EV Range Test will put that to the test very soon. We've already tested a different Scat Pack model that came with more aggressive tires and it beat the EPA's range estimate handily.

In so many ways, the Charger EV feels like a pivotal moment for the Dodge brand. If the company's plan to keep enthusiasts loyal starts with this car, then we have no choice but to give it a thorough shakedown. We’re eager to use all of that horsepower over the next year, so expect to see the Charger make some appearances at Edmunds U-Drags — we already ran a race against a Ford Mustang Dark Horse with a different Daytona. Beyond that, our team will share what Dodge’s latest is like to live with on an everyday basis. Is it a good EV? Is it a good performance car? We’ll turn these questions into answers in the next 12 months.