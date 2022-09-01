Lots of hurdles to overcome

When we first got behind the wheel of the ID.4, we criticized it for the lack of knobs, switches and other physical controls. Instead this EV uses capacitive touch buttons that are prone to error, often failing to register your command. This has rung true in our long-term test vehicle as well. The buttons frequently fail to recognize your touch. And this isn't the only tech problem.

Apple CarPlay has suddenly cut out on multiple occasions, and it doesn't matter whether we use the wireless version or plug it in. When CarPlay fails, the only solution is to use Bluetooth connectivity or to shut off the ID.4 and hope a reboot works. CarPlay is far more usable than the native navigation and audio options, and we're disappointed to miss out on it.

When issues like these surface, you begin to notice other problems too. For instance, the ID.4 doesn't have a front trunk, or frunk, like the Mach-E and Tesla Model Y do. It isn't a deal-breaker, but since the ID.4 asks you to make so many additional sacrifices, a pleasant treat like a frunk sure would go a long way toward smoothing things over.