Live That Silent Van Life With the 2024 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter

Mercedes promises 300 miles of range from electric Sprinter

  • Mike Schmidtby
    Senior Manager, Vehicle Testing Operations
    Mike Schmidt has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. He has written nearly a thousand car-related articles and has been responsible for the upkeep of countless test fleet vehicles over the course of his career.
  • The eSprinter is new for 2024.
  • First range test of the eSprinter shows it's capable of 300 miles on one charge.
  • It will enter the U.S. with the largest available battery and longest range.

Mercedes-Benz is adding an all-electric variant to the Sprinter van family for 2024. Dubbed the eSprinter, this electrified workhorse is sure to appeal to business and leisure buyers alike.

The versatility and load capacity of Sprinter vans hold appeal for a wide range of uses in the commercial sector. Still, the recent overlanding trend has boosted the popularity of diesel and gasoline Sprinter vans among everyday consumers as well. Competence off-road and aftermarket possibilities have turned a lot of eyes to these Mercedes haulers. We are interested to see how shoppers respond when eSprinters start production in Charleston, South Carolina, during the second half of 2023.

There isn't a lot of information that we can share about the all-new 2024 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter yet. What we do know is that the largest of its available batteries is coming to the U.S. first. According to an independently monitored test performed by Mercedes-Benz, this battery proved capable of just over 300 miles of range on a full charge while averaging 35.2 kWh/100 miles (21.9 kWh/100 km). The calculations bear out that the U.S.-bound eSprinter should have a battery capacity a little north of 105 kWh. Pricing is not available at this time. But based on the price of the standard Sprinter, we think it's safe to say the eSprinter will start above $50,000.

Edmunds says

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter will be introduced later next year. We can't share much of what we know about the van yet, but 300 miles of electric range from a full-size eSprinter is going to turn heads in the commercial and overlanding communities.

