Lincoln NewsToday’s Car News From Edmunds
The 2022 Lincoln Navigator Starts From $78,005, Just Five Bucks More Than in 2021
Oct 20, 2021 12:30 AM GMT+0000
Lincoln raised the starting price of the base Lincoln Navigator by five whole dollars for 2022, though other trims are noticeably pricier.
2020 Lincoln Corsair: Big Features in a Small SUV
Apr 16, 2019 8:00 PM GMT+0000
The 2020 Lincoln Corsair is related to the Ford Escape. But it's much more than a simple badge job. Read more to learn how this Lincoln luxury SUV will be competitive with the likes of the Audi Q5 and BMW X3.
By Will Kaufman
2019 Lincoln Nautilus First Drive
Sep 20, 2018 9:00 PM GMT+0000
The new Lincoln Nautilus replaces the MKX, and it's more than just a name change. This luxury SUV offers snazzy design, improved engines and upgraded safety. Does the newly named Nautilus rise to the top?
By Elana Scherr
2019 Lincoln Nautilus First Look
Nov 29, 2017 10:00 AM GMT+0000
Lincoln announces the 2019 Nautilus, a refreshed MKX with a new name and some new tech.
By Will Kaufman
2018 Lincoln Navigator First Drive
Nov 2, 2017 9:15 AM GMT+0000
The third-generation Cayenne is quieter, faster and handles better than ever before.
15 Notable Car Deals for Labor Day Weekend
Aug 30, 2017 1:40 AM GMT+0000
This Labor Day weekend, expect to see some of the best car deals in years. We've highlighted 15 to help get you started.
By Matt Jones
NYIAS 2017: Ballooning SUV Market Embraces Premium and Performance SUVs
Apr 12, 2017 2:00 PM GMT+0000
Edmunds highlights premium and performance SUV trends from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.
By Carlos Lago
2018 Lincoln Navigator First Look
Apr 12, 2017 7:00 AM GMT+0000
Fully redesigned for 2018, the Lincoln Navigator combines bold styling and unique interior elements to produce a full-size luxury SUV that stands out in a crowded segment.
By Ed Hellwig
Best Car Deals for Presidents' Day
Feb 15, 2017 6:00 PM GMT+0000
Here are some of the best car deals you'll find this Presidents' Day weekend.
By Matt Jones
2017 Lincoln MKZ Earns Top Safety Pick+ Award After Modifications
Aug 26, 2016 2:35 PM GMT+0000
The restyled 2017 Lincoln MKZ midsize luxury sedan earned the 2016 Top Safety Pick+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety after modifications to its front-end structure.
Riverview Auto Sales Helps With School Supplies
Aug 4, 2016 4:15 AM GMT+0000
Riverview Auto Sales, a division of Bradley Ford Lincoln, is giving away 20 backpacks a day this week filled with school supplies for children ages 5-12.
By Rene Wisely
2017 Lincoln MKZ Buyers Opt for Luxury Amenities
Jul 8, 2016 3:20 PM GMT+0000
The restyled 2017 Lincoln MKZ midsize luxury sedan is available to order now at Lincoln dealerships, with car shoppers snapping up high-end versions of the car.
2017 Lincoln Continental Buyers Favor High-End Features
Jul 7, 2016 1:30 PM GMT+0000
The 2017 Lincoln Continental luxury sedan is available to order now and Lincoln dealers are spotting some key trends.
Sioux City Ford Lincoln Sponsors Food Truck Fridays
Jul 1, 2016 1:00 PM GMT+0000
Sioux City Ford Lincoln is sponsoring the first-ever Sioux City Food Truck Fridays, a project to attract people downtown every Friday for lunch.
By Rene Wisely
Sam Galloway Ford Lincoln Tackles Hunger by Hosting Food Drive
Jun 29, 2016 5:10 PM GMT+0000
Sam Galloway Ford Lincoln is hosting a canned-food drive to benefit the Community Cooperative's Summer Drive for Hunger.
By Rene Wisely
