Lincoln NewsToday’s Car News From Edmunds

  1. Home
  2. Car News
  3. Lincoln

The 2022 Lincoln Navigator Starts From $78,005, Just Five Bucks More Than in 2021

Oct 20, 2021 12:30 AM GMT+0000

Lincoln raised the starting price of the base Lincoln Navigator by five whole dollars for 2022, though other trims are noticeably pricier.

By Nick Yekikian

The 2022 Lincoln Navigator Starts From $78,005, Just Five Bucks More Than in 2021

2020 Lincoln Corsair: Big Features in a Small SUV

Apr 16, 2019 8:00 PM GMT+0000

The 2020 Lincoln Corsair is related to the Ford Escape. But it's much more than a simple badge job. Read more to learn how this Lincoln luxury SUV will be competitive with the likes of the Audi Q5 and BMW X3.

By Will Kaufman

2020 Lincoln Corsair: Big Features in a Small SUV

2019 Lincoln Nautilus First Drive

Sep 20, 2018 9:00 PM GMT+0000

The new Lincoln Nautilus replaces the MKX, and it's more than just a name change. This luxury SUV offers snazzy design, improved engines and upgraded safety. Does the newly named Nautilus rise to the top?

By Elana Scherr

2019 Lincoln Nautilus First Drive

2019 Lincoln Nautilus First Look

Nov 29, 2017 10:00 AM GMT+0000

Lincoln announces the 2019 Nautilus, a refreshed MKX with a new name and some new tech.

By Will Kaufman

2019 Lincoln Nautilus First Look

2018 Lincoln Navigator First Drive

Nov 2, 2017 9:15 AM GMT+0000

The third-generation Cayenne is quieter, faster and handles better than ever before.

By Mark Takahashi

2018 Lincoln Navigator First Drive

15 Notable Car Deals for Labor Day Weekend

Aug 30, 2017 1:40 AM GMT+0000

This Labor Day weekend, expect to see some of the best car deals in years. We've highlighted 15 to help get you started.

By Matt Jones

15 Notable Car Deals for Labor Day Weekend

NYIAS 2017: Ballooning SUV Market Embraces Premium and Performance SUVs

Apr 12, 2017 2:00 PM GMT+0000

Edmunds highlights premium and performance SUV trends from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

By Carlos Lago

NYIAS 2017: Ballooning SUV Market Embraces Premium and Performance SUVs

2018 Lincoln Navigator First Look

Apr 12, 2017 7:00 AM GMT+0000

Fully redesigned for 2018, the Lincoln Navigator combines bold styling and unique interior elements to produce a full-size luxury SUV that stands out in a crowded segment.

By Ed Hellwig

2018 Lincoln Navigator First Look

Best Car Deals for Presidents' Day

Feb 15, 2017 6:00 PM GMT+0000

Here are some of the best car deals you'll find this Presidents' Day weekend.

By Matt Jones

Best Car Deals for Presidents' Day

2017 Lincoln MKZ Earns Top Safety Pick+ Award After Modifications

Aug 26, 2016 2:35 PM GMT+0000

The restyled 2017 Lincoln MKZ midsize luxury sedan earned the 2016 Top Safety Pick+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety after modifications to its front-end structure.

By Anita Lienert

2017 Lincoln MKZ Earns Top Safety Pick+ Award After Modifications

Riverview Auto Sales Helps With School Supplies

Aug 4, 2016 4:15 AM GMT+0000

Riverview Auto Sales, a division of Bradley Ford Lincoln, is giving away 20 backpacks a day this week filled with school supplies for children ages 5-12.

By Rene Wisely

Riverview Auto Sales Helps With School Supplies

2017 Lincoln MKZ Buyers Opt for Luxury Amenities

Jul 8, 2016 3:20 PM GMT+0000

The restyled 2017 Lincoln MKZ midsize luxury sedan is available to order now at Lincoln dealerships, with car shoppers snapping up high-end versions of the car.

By Anita Lienert

2017 Lincoln MKZ Buyers Opt for Luxury Amenities

2017 Lincoln Continental Buyers Favor High-End Features

Jul 7, 2016 1:30 PM GMT+0000

The 2017 Lincoln Continental luxury sedan is available to order now and Lincoln dealers are spotting some key trends.

By Anita Lienert

2017 Lincoln Continental Buyers Favor High-End Features

Sioux City Ford Lincoln Sponsors Food Truck Fridays

Jul 1, 2016 1:00 PM GMT+0000

Sioux City Ford Lincoln is sponsoring the first-ever Sioux City Food Truck Fridays, a project to attract people downtown every Friday for lunch.

By Rene Wisely

Sioux City Ford Lincoln Sponsors Food Truck Fridays

Sam Galloway Ford Lincoln Tackles Hunger by Hosting Food Drive

Jun 29, 2016 5:10 PM GMT+0000

Sam Galloway Ford Lincoln is hosting a canned-food drive to benefit the Community Cooperative's Summer Drive for Hunger.

By Rene Wisely

Sam Galloway Ford Lincoln Tackles Hunger by Hosting Food Drive

Related information

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Automotive News