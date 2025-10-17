Lincoln Navigator Cargo Test: How Much Fits Behind the Third Row?

The new Lincoln Navigator may be the exact same length and wheelbase as the previous generation, but its cargo capacity has been expanded, both with the seats up and down. These cargo tests only measure what SUVs can manage with all seats raised, though, so the important number for this test is the Navigator's cargo volume of 21.6 cubic feet with the third row raised.

Now, Lincoln also publishes a figure of 22.9 cubic feet when the seats are "full upright," which I suspect is because it thinks competitors are publishing that measurement alone but not indicating the "full upright" distinction. I'll get to why a little later. Either number improves upon the previous generation's 19.3-cubic-foot figure but falls short of the Cadillac Escalade. I haven't tested one of those, but I have tested a Chevy Tahoe, which has the same cargo volume spec.