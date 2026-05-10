- What it is: Lexus just pulled the wraps off of its largest EV yet, the three-row TZ SUV.
- Why it matters: Spec-wise, it's very closely aligned with the Hyundai Ioniq 9.
- Edmunds says: Both of these big utilities bring luxurious electric motoring to the whole family.
2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 vs. Lexus TZ: A New Lexus EV Meets a Big Rival
Two luxury three-row electric SUVs go head-to-head
Lexus just announced its latest electric vehicle, a three-row SUV called the TZ that will slot in above the two-row RZ EV. Not ones to waste time, we've already peered through the (scant) details provided by Lexus to see how it will fare against another fancy three-row EV, the Hyundai Ioniq 9. Turns out it should be a pretty close matchup.
The TZ is built on the same architecture as the new electric-only Toyota Highlander. Where the facts are missing, we've subbed in known details from the 2027 Highlander (which is itself a near clone of the Subaru Getaway). It's safe to assume that the Lexus will meet or beat those models' powertrains and come close in terms of interior space. With that caveat out of the way, it's comparing time.
Power and range
All Lexus has said about the TZ's powertrain is that it will feature all-wheel drive exclusively and offer a choice of battery packs. The larger, a 95.8-kWh unit, is promised to provide 300 miles of driving range. The smaller 77-kWh battery's range hasn't been shared, but the comps from Toyota and Subaru suggest it will be good for around 260 miles.
Without output numbers, this powertrain comparison isn't too interesting. But let's say for the sake of comparative argument that the TZ matches the Getaway's output, which is higher than that of the all-wheel-drive Highlander. That would put the TZ at 420 horsepower, which aligns with the Ioniq 9's top dual-motor powertrain, included on the Limited and Calligraphy trim levels.
Range estimates should be similar as well, but Hyundai's EPA numbers beat the Lexus' max claim. In the real-world Edmunds EV Range Test, an Ioniq 9 Calligraphy managed 349 miles, handily topping its estimated figure. Both models use Tesla-style NACS charge ports; the TZ's is behind a motorized door that slides down and out of the way of those bulky charging cables.
Spec
Lexus TZ
Hyundai Ioniq 9 S
Hyundai Ioniq 9 SE/SEL
Hyundai Ioniq 9 Limited/Caligraphy
|Motors
|two
|one
|two
|two
|Horsepower
|420 hp (est.)
|215 hp
|303 hp
|422 hp
|Torque
|N/A
|258 lb-ft
|446 lb-ft
|516 lb-ft
|Transmission
|one-speed automatic
|one-speed automatic
|one-speed automatic
|one-speed automatic
|Drive type
|AWD
|RWD
|AWD
|AWD
|EPA range
|260-300 miles (est.)
|335 miles
|320 miles
|311 miles
Interior and cargo space
The TZ's interior finishes appear to be at least a half-step above the Ioniq 9's, but we'll have to wait to touch and feel the big Lex to be sure. Among other materials, the TZ will offer what the company is calling forged bamboo, which is made by combining the plant's fibers with resin for what sounds sort of like carbon fiber. Lexus says ventilated seats with ottomans will be an option for those in the second row as well as the front passenger. Hyundai includes fancy second-row captain's chairs with legrests and ventilation on the Ioniq 9's top two trims. The TZ will definitely offer six-passenger seating, two per row, but it's not clear yet whether a second-row bench will be available as there is in the Hyundai.
Hard numbers are also lacking here. I imagine the TZ will have both headroom and legroom in all three of its rows, but those numbers haven't been shared by Lexus (or Toyota or Subaru). The Ioniq 9's totals are pretty generous, save for third-row legroom, but that's usually the case with anything but large truck-based utility vehicles. Its lower headroom numbers correspond to models with a sunroof. And if you opt for six-passenger seating, the folks in the third row get an inch less legroom. Talk about favoritism!
Based on the interior measurements we have from the Highlander and Getaway, the TZ won't match the Ioniq 9's behind-the-third-row cargo room, but it'll come close with that row folded. (This suggests the Lexus may trade some luggage space for row-three passenger roominess.) With no max number to go off of for the Japanese SUVs yet, the total cargo winner remains an unknown.
Technology and safety equipment
Lexus says the TZ will feature an improved version of its infotainment experience. The numbers again evade us, but I'm going to go out on what appears to be a very sturdy limb here and wager that the TZ gets a 14-inch screen like the Highlander (and every other Toyota, Lexus and Subaru e-SUV built on this architecture). Hyundai counters with a 12.3-inch center touchscreen. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard from both brands.
The TZ gets the latest version of the automaker's active safety suite, Lexus Safety System+ 4.0. It includes pretty much everything you can imagine except for a hands-free highway driving feature. There's one thing the Ioniq 9 offers that doesn't appear to be on the TZ's menu: blind-spot cameras that show what's in the next lane when you activate your turn signal.
Trims and pricing
Given the dearth of specs from Lexus, it may not surprise you that pricing is also as yet unknown. Lexus says the Select grade is the one that comes with the bigger battery, but we don't have a name for the other trim(s). The smaller RZ provides a general idea; that lineup's most powerful model, the RZ 550e F Sport, starts at $58,395. Figure around 10 grand more for the TZ.
Hyundai's least expensive Ioniq 9, the rear-wheel-drive S trim, has a base price of $61,055. The Limited and Caligraphy (which are more comparable to what we're expecting from the Lexus) start at $73,350 and $77,090, respectively. This could end up being a very close race, and we'll know more closer to the end of this year when the TZ is scheduled to reach dealers.