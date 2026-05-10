2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 vs. Lexus TZ: A New Lexus EV Meets a Big Rival

Interior and cargo space

The TZ's interior finishes appear to be at least a half-step above the Ioniq 9's, but we'll have to wait to touch and feel the big Lex to be sure. Among other materials, the TZ will offer what the company is calling forged bamboo, which is made by combining the plant's fibers with resin for what sounds sort of like carbon fiber. Lexus says ventilated seats with ottomans will be an option for those in the second row as well as the front passenger. Hyundai includes fancy second-row captain's chairs with legrests and ventilation on the Ioniq 9's top two trims. The TZ will definitely offer six-passenger seating, two per row, but it's not clear yet whether a second-row bench will be available as there is in the Hyundai.

Hard numbers are also lacking here. I imagine the TZ will have both headroom and legroom in all three of its rows, but those numbers haven't been shared by Lexus (or Toyota or Subaru). The Ioniq 9's totals are pretty generous, save for third-row legroom, but that's usually the case with anything but large truck-based utility vehicles. Its lower headroom numbers correspond to models with a sunroof. And if you opt for six-passenger seating, the folks in the third row get an inch less legroom. Talk about favoritism!

Based on the interior measurements we have from the Highlander and Getaway, the TZ won't match the Ioniq 9's behind-the-third-row cargo room, but it'll come close with that row folded. (This suggests the Lexus may trade some luggage space for row-three passenger roominess.) With no max number to go off of for the Japanese SUVs yet, the total cargo winner remains an unknown.

Technology and safety equipment