- Both SUVs share Toyota's TNGA-F truck platform.
- Even though the LX is much more expensive, these two have the same length wheelbase and similar dimensions.
- It does have some off-road equipment the GX lacks, including a front locker and an adjustable hydraulic suspension.
Lexus LX 700h vs. Lexus GX 550: Is One of These Overtrails Overpriced?
The LX costs $45,000 more than the GX, but is it worth it?
Normally, if you're moving up and down an automaker's lineup, you can sort through its vehicles on price and size. A larger vehicle will cost more than a smaller one, outside of a few exceptions. And one of those exceptions sits at the top of the Lexus SUV ladder, where we find the top-dog LX and GX.
This LX is a dupe of the "real" 300-series Land Cruiser that the rest of the world gets, so it's different from the 250-series Land Cruiser you've seen us test before. Both SUVs share the same underpinnings (the TNGA-F light-duty truck platform), which is common. But beyond that, the two have the same-length wheelbase and similar dimensions inside and out. And given that, you might think that they have fairly similar price tags …
But they do not. Not even close. To hop up to an LX 700h Overtrail over a GX 550 Overtrail, you're going to be ponying up an additional $45,000. And we wanted to figure out why and if there's any way the LX can justify its price tag.
This isn't one of our usual off-road comparisons, even though we took the pair to an off-road park. Instead of seeing our usual three-pack of off-road tests, we took these two on a trail ride and examined their interiors and cargo areas with an eye on their utility when it comes to both day-to-day and overlanding uses.
What the LX does better
The LX Overtrail comes with some off-road equipment that the GX doesn't, including a front locker (the GX has a lockable center and rear) and, most notably, a different suspension setup. It's an adjustable hydraulic system that allows the SUV to raise itself up and provide 12.6 inches of ground clearance, almost 3 inches more than the GX's 9.8 inches, not to mention better approach and departure angles.
It's also more comfortable to drive both on trail and on the road, it feels more settled than the GX on the highway, and the bumpiness of a gravel road doesn't seem to upset the suspension as much in the LX. This increases the luxurious feel of the SUV, which is also augmented by its cabin.
The LX's materials represent a noticeable step up, with its real leather upholstery (you're getting synthetic in the GX) and open-pore wood trim. And in addition to heating and ventilation, the front seats come with a massage function that we found to work quite effectively.
The final big difference inside is the available third row. The GX offers a third row in its other trim levels, but not on the Overtrail. So if you want the off-road capability and a third row out of a Lexus, it'll have to be the LX.
What's the same (or worse)
However, we should caution you: The LX's third row is very cramped. It has slightly less legroom on paper than the GX’s third row (when optioned on other trim levels) and isn't fit for adults. The other problem is there isn't anywhere to put your feet, so you end up sitting in a position where it feels like your knees are hugged up to your chest. Neither of these vehicles offers third rows that should be used for anything other than emergencies.
Overall interior space is a disappointment in both SUVs. Even their second rows feel tighter than they should be in such large vehicles; they're fine on headroom, but legroom is going to be an issue for anyone over 6 feet tall. But both do offer cooler boxes in the center console that will keep drinks nice and frosty on a hot day.
We also had issues with the LX's controls versus the GX's. The LX has a secondary control screen below the main screen, but we didn't find it to be all that useful in displaying info, and it actually makes finding the controls you want more difficult. For example, if you want to adjust the fan speed for the climate control, that happens through the screen. But the suspension requires you to use a physical control, even though there's a display with arrows on the screen that makes it appear as though you'd do it through there.
And finally, as the "h" in its name would suggest, the LX has a hybrid powertrain that combines a 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 with an electric motor with a total output of 457 horsepower and 583 lb-ft of torque. The GX comes with the same gas engine, just minus the electric assistance, so it's down on output (349 hp, 479 lb-ft of torque). And both have full-time four-wheel-drive systems with matching 10-speed automatic transmission. However, despite the LX's advantage in power, we found at our test track that the GX was actually quicker from 0 to 60 mph (6.4 seconds vs. 6.8 seconds) because it's about 700 pounds lighter. And from behind the wheel, both powertrains feel substantial.
Worth the upgrade?
In many ways, the LX feels more like a top-trim level of the GX rather than an entirely different vehicle given their similarities in dimensions. And while we like how the LX drives more and its off-road equipment is more robust, that still makes for a narrow use case to justify jumping from the GX's price tag of $72,124 all the way up to $118,010.
So, if your heart is set on an Overtrail and you simply have to have seating for seven, the LX is going to be the only way to go. And if it cost $95,000, it'd be a much more compelling buy. But there wasn't any point we were in the LX where it felt close to justifying its price tag, let alone when you can get 90% of the experience in the GX and have enough leftover to buy another car on the side.