Lexus LX 700h vs. Lexus GX 550: Is One of These Overtrails Overpriced?

Normally, if you're moving up and down an automaker's lineup, you can sort through its vehicles on price and size. A larger vehicle will cost more than a smaller one, outside of a few exceptions. And one of those exceptions sits at the top of the Lexus SUV ladder, where we find the top-dog LX and GX.

This LX is a dupe of the "real" 300-series Land Cruiser that the rest of the world gets, so it's different from the 250-series Land Cruiser you've seen us test before. Both SUVs share the same underpinnings (the TNGA-F light-duty truck platform), which is common. But beyond that, the two have the same-length wheelbase and similar dimensions inside and out. And given that, you might think that they have fairly similar price tags …

But they do not. Not even close. To hop up to an LX 700h Overtrail over a GX 550 Overtrail, you're going to be ponying up an additional $45,000. And we wanted to figure out why and if there's any way the LX can justify its price tag.

This isn't one of our usual off-road comparisons, even though we took the pair to an off-road park. Instead of seeing our usual three-pack of off-road tests, we took these two on a trail ride and examined their interiors and cargo areas with an eye on their utility when it comes to both day-to-day and overlanding uses.